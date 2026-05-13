MI all set to release Hardik Pandya: 5 IPL teams that can get Star all-rounder in IPL 2027 via trade - In pics

6 / 7

This one is personal. Hardik Pandya built Gujarat Titans from nothing, led them to the IPL title in their debut season, and then left for MI in circumstances that felt abrupt to many in the GT camp. But Ashish Nehra never stopped believing in him and in Indian cricket, Nehra's loyalty means something. A return to Ahmedabad would be one of the IPL's great redemption arcs. The crowd that once worshipped him, the coach who never doubted him, and a franchise that knows exactly how to build around his skillset. GT brought out the best version of Hardik Pandya once. They could do it again.