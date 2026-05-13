MI all set to release Hardik Pandya: 5 IPL teams that can get Star all-rounder in IPL 2027 via trade - In pics
MI releasing Hardik Pandya? 5 IPL teams are already making their move and one conversation has changed everything.
MI All Set to Release Hardik Pandya: 5 IPL Teams That Could Land him
Mumbai Indians appear ready to part ways with Hardik Pandya after a turbulent stint that never quite recaptured the magic of his first spell at the franchise. With a trade window on the horizon, five teams have compelling reasons to make their move for one of Indian cricket's most match-winning all-rounders.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The Brotherhood Connection
RCB already have Krunal Pandya in their ranks, and where one Pandya brother goes, the other tends to follow in spirit if not always in franchise. Virat Kohli's well-documented affection for the Pandya brothers adds another emotional layer to this potential reunion. Hardik's power hitting, death bowling, and match-winning instincts would give RCB the one thing they've always lacked, a genuine finisher who can also take the game by the scruff with the ball. A Krunal-Hardik combination at RCB would be the IPL's most talked-about sibling axis.
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Kolkata Knight Riders: Green Leaves, Pandya Could Captain
Ajinkya Rahane's future at KKR remains uncertain, KKR are quietly searching for their next leadership identity. Hardik Pandya as KKR captain is not just plausible it's logical. Just as Rohit Sharma's MI chapter overlapped with Pandya's rise, KKR could offer him a stage where he isn't living in anyone's shadow. A captain who leads from the front with bat and ball is exactly what KKR's next era demands, and Hardik's aggressive, instinct-driven leadership style suits Kolkata's DNA perfectly.
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Chennai Super Kings: The Kasi Effect Strikes Again
Remember how Kasi Viswanathan quietly worked his magic to land Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026? CSK's chief quietly does what others announce loudly. The images of Hardik Pandya in deep conversation with Kasi Sir in the tunnel after the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 fixture set the internet ablaze and for good reason. CSK have a history of absorbing MI's finest, and a Shivam Dube trade going the other way could be the sweetener that makes this deal work for both franchises. Dhoni's influence, CSK's culture, and Kasi's negotiating instincts make this one of the most credible scenarios on this list.
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Lucknow Super Giants: A Captain to Fix What's Broken
Lucknow have the resources, the backing, and a squad that on paper should be threatening every season yet they consistently underperform when it matters most. The leadership vacuum is real. Pandya arriving as captain could be the structural reset LSG desperately need. His experience leading sides in high-pressure T20 environments, combined with his ability to lift a dressing room with sheer personality, addresses LSG's biggest problem: they have talent but no identity. Hardik could give them both.
Rishabh Pant's underperformance despite whopping Rs27 cr contract is a talking point.
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Gujarat Titans: The Prodigal Son Returns
This one is personal. Hardik Pandya built Gujarat Titans from nothing, led them to the IPL title in their debut season, and then left for MI in circumstances that felt abrupt to many in the GT camp. But Ashish Nehra never stopped believing in him and in Indian cricket, Nehra's loyalty means something. A return to Ahmedabad would be one of the IPL's great redemption arcs. The crowd that once worshipped him, the coach who never doubted him, and a franchise that knows exactly how to build around his skillset. GT brought out the best version of Hardik Pandya once. They could do it again.
The Verdict: Where Does Hardik Pandya End Up?
Of the five contenders, CSK carries the most intrigue given the Kasi tunnel moment, while GT offers the most emotionally resonant storyline. RCB brings the brotherhood angle, KKR needs a captain, and LSG needs a saviour. One thing is certain if MI release Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027, the trade window will be the most watched negotiation in the tournament's history. Every franchise wants him. Only one will get him.
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