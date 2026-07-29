Hardik Pandya could leave Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, according to reports. Check out the 10 players MI could target in a blockbuster trade!
Reports suggest MI could be ready to part ways with their captain ahead of IPL 2027.
If Hardik is put on the trade table, which players could franchises offer Mumbai Indians in return? Here are 10 BIG NAMES that could potentially be part of the conversation…
SHIVAM DUBE DEWALD BREVIS
Two powerful middle-order options who could add serious firepower to MI's batting.
MARCO JANSEN YUZVENDRA CHAHAL
Jansen offers the left-arm pace all-rounder option.
Chahal brings years of experience and a proven wicket-taking threat in the middle overs.
YASHASVI JAISWAL RAVI BISHNOI
Jaiswal has strong Mumbai roots and could be a blockbuster name in any hypothetical trade discussion.
Bishnoi could give MI the quality spin option they've been searching for.
PRITHVI SHAW AXAR PATEL TRISTAN STUBBS
Shaw brings the Mumbai connection.
Axar offers a proven spin-bowling all-rounder package.
And Stubbs? A familiar face who has already been part of the MI setup.
NICHOLAS POORAN
One of the most destructive T20 batters in the world. A left-hander capable of changing games in a matter of overs. The lucrative thing involves that Pooran played for other MI franchises across the world and has shown his potential thus this could mark something similar for MI to target a known face.
THIS IS ONLY SPECULATION!
These are POTENTIAL IPL 2027 TRADE SCENARIOS not confirmed offers.There is NO OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION that any of these players have been offered to Mumbai Indians for Hardik Pandya.
For now…
THE IPL 2027 TRADE RUMOUR MILL IS ONLY JUST STARTING!
WHO SHOULD MI TARGET?