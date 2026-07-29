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  • /MI to trade Hardik Pandya: 10 players CSK, PBKS, RR, DC, LSG can offer to secure India's No.1 All-rounder

MI to trade Hardik Pandya: 10 players CSK, PBKS, RR, DC, LSG can offer to secure India's No.1 All-rounder

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:16 AM IST

Hardik Pandya could leave Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, according to reports. Check out the 10 players MI could target in a blockbuster trade! 

10 players franchises can offer for Hardik Pandya1/7

10 players franchises can offer for Hardik Pandya

Reports suggest MI could be ready to part ways with their captain ahead of IPL 2027.

If Hardik is put on the trade table, which players could franchises offer Mumbai Indians in return?  Here are 10 BIG NAMES that could potentially be part of the conversation…

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS2/7

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

SHIVAM DUBE DEWALD BREVIS

Two powerful middle-order options who could add serious firepower to MI's batting.

PUNJAB KINGS3/7

PUNJAB KINGS

MARCO JANSEN YUZVENDRA CHAHAL

Jansen offers the left-arm pace all-rounder option.

Chahal brings years of experience and a proven wicket-taking threat in the middle overs.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS4/7

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

YASHASVI JAISWAL RAVI BISHNOI

Jaiswal has strong Mumbai roots and could be a blockbuster name in any hypothetical trade discussion.

Bishnoi could give MI the quality spin option they've been searching for.

DELHI CAPITALS5/7

DELHI CAPITALS

PRITHVI SHAW AXAR PATEL TRISTAN STUBBS

Shaw brings the Mumbai connection.

Axar offers a proven spin-bowling all-rounder package.

And Stubbs? A familiar face who has already been part of the MI setup.

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS6/7

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

NICHOLAS POORAN

One of the most destructive T20 batters in the world. A left-hander capable of changing games in a matter of overs. The lucrative thing involves that Pooran played for other MI franchises across the world and has shown his potential thus this could mark something similar for MI to target a known face.

THE BIG DISCLAIMER7/7

THE BIG DISCLAIMER

THIS IS ONLY SPECULATION!

These are POTENTIAL IPL 2027 TRADE SCENARIOS  not confirmed offers.There is NO OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION that any of these players have been offered to Mumbai Indians for Hardik Pandya.

For now…

THE IPL 2027 TRADE RUMOUR MILL IS ONLY JUST STARTING!

WHO SHOULD MI TARGET?

TAGS:
Hardik Pandya trade
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians
IPL 2027 trade rumours
Mumbai Indians IPL 2027
Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 CSK

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