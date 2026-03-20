Mitchell Starc to miss DC's first few games: Know Best 4 overseas player options for KL Rahul's Delhi Capitals; David Miller; Tristan Stubbs and...
Mitchell Starc’s absence early in IPL 2026 forces Delhi Capitals into a crucial rethink, with multiple overseas stars emerging as strong options to reshape the team’s balance and firepower.
Mitchell Starc to Miss DC's Early IPL 2026 Games – Big Concern for KL Rahul's team
Mitchell Starc is set to miss the start of IPL 2026, with Cricket Australia taking a cautious approach in managing the left-arm quick ahead of a demanding international schedule. Starc is among Australia's senior pacers being held back for the early part of the tournament, with his availability dependent on progress in return-to-play protocols over the coming weeks, according to a report on cricket.com.au.
Ben Duckett (England)
Explosive Opener & Reliable Overseas PickBen Duckett remains available after going under the radar in auctions. Known for aggressive top-order batting and excellent technique against pace & spin. Perfect DC fit: Reliable opener who can anchor or attack, adds stability to KL Rahul's batting lineup.
David Miller (South Africa)
Middle-Order Finisher ExtraordinaireDavid Miller is a proven death-over destroyer and calm finisher. His experience in high-pressure chases makes him ideal for Delhi's middle order. DC advantage: Clutch six-hitting ability + leadership qualities + big-match temperament
Tristan Stubbs (South Africa)
Young Power-Hitter & Wicketkeeper OptionTristan Stubbs brings explosive middle-order batting and handy glovework. His ability to clear boundaries under pressure makes him a modern T20 asset. RR benefit: Versatile overseas player who can bat flexibly and keep wickets if needed.
Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka)
Express Pace & Death SpecialistDushmantha Chameera offers raw speed and lethal yorkers in the death overs. His slingy action troubles batsmen on Indian pitches. Ideal for DC: Genuine fast-bowling threat to complement the attack in Starc's absence
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad – Full List
Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Dar, Nitish Rana, T. Natrajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav.
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