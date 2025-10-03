Advertisement
NewsPhotosMost 50+ Scores by Indian Opener in Test: KL Rahul Joins Elite List, Sunil Gavaskar Leads; No Rohit Sharma In Top 5
Most 50+ Scores by Indian Opener in Test: KL Rahul Joins Elite List, Sunil Gavaskar Leads; No Rohit Sharma In Top 5

Indian cricket has seen some remarkable openers, but only a select few have consistently crossed the 50-run mark in Tests. These players set up strong platforms, changing the course of games with steadfast starts and big knocks. Here's look at Top 5 Indian Openers with Most 50+ Scores by Indian Opener in Test.

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Indian cricket has seen some remarkable openers, but only a select few have consistently crossed the 50-run mark in Tests. These players set up strong platforms, changing the course of games with steadfast starts and big knocks.

 

Sunil Gavaskar stands as the benchmark for all Indian openers, notching up 75 scores of 50 or more as an opener in Tests. His impeccable technique and concentration made him India’s shield against the world’s best bowling attacks.

 

Sehwag combined aggression with consistency, blasting 51 fifty-plus scores as an opener. His fearless strokeplay not only entertained crowds but also demoralized bowlers even in the toughest conditions.

 

Known for his determination, Gambhir produced 31 scores of 50-plus as an opener. Whether facing seam in England or spin in India, he adapted and delivered crucial performances, especially in tight run-chases.

 

Murali Vijay quietly became a backbone for India’s top order, with 27 fifty-plus scores. His calm approach under pressure, especially on away tours, often set up the games for the middle order.

 

KL Rahul’s 26 fifty-plus scores have come against some of the toughest new-ball attacks of his time. His recent purple patch and adaptability in overseas conditions earned him a place among India’s elite openers.

 

Gavaskar also leads Indian openers for 50+ scores overseas, especially in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, with Rahul, Vijay, and Sehwag not far behind. Performing outside India has always been an ultimate test  these openers passed with flying colors.

The feats of these five openers have inspired future generations. By combining skill, temperament, and a hunger for big runs, they redefined what it means to lead from the front in Test cricket.

