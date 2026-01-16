Advertisement
Most Centuries In T20: David Warner Surpasses Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle Leads; Babar Azam Higher Than Both Rohit Sharma & Virat; Check Full List
Most Centuries In T20: David Warner Surpasses Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle Leads; Babar Azam Higher Than Both Rohit Sharma & Virat; Check Full List

Chris Gayle dominates with 22, followed by Babar Azam (11) and David Warner (10), who recently overtook Virat Kohli (9). Full list of top players with 8+ hundreds!

Updated:Jan 16, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Most Centuries in T20 Cricket

Most Centuries in T20 Cricket

David Warner has moved past Virat Kohli in the T20 century race, while Chris Gayle remains miles ahead at the top. Pakistan star Babar Azam also sits higher than both Rohit Sharma and Kohli. Here’s the complete list of players with the most hundreds in T20 cricket.

 

Chris Gayle – 22 Centuries

Chris Gayle – 22 Centuries

Chris Gayle stands alone at the summit with a staggering 22 T20 centuries. The West Indies legend revolutionised power-hitting in the shortest format and remains the undisputed ‘Universe Boss’ of T20 cricket.

 

Babar Azam – 11 Centuries

Babar Azam – 11 Centuries

Babar Azam has quietly climbed to second place with 11 T20 hundreds. Known for elegance and consistency rather than brute force, the Pakistan star has outscored several modern greats in the format.

 

David Warner – 10 Centuries

David Warner – 10 Centuries

David Warner has now overtaken Virat Kohli with 10 T20 centuries. The Australian opener’s aggressive starts and dominance across leagues worldwide have cemented his place among T20’s elite.

 

Virat Kohli – 9 Centuries

Virat Kohli – 9 Centuries

Virat Kohli sits on nine T20 centuries. While consistency remains his biggest strength, Kohli continues to be one of the most reliable run-scorers in pressure situations.

 

Rilee Rossouw – 9 Centuries

Rilee Rossouw – 9 Centuries

Rilee Rossouw joins Kohli with nine T20 hundreds. The left-hander has enjoyed a late-career resurgence, especially in franchise leagues, showcasing his clean hitting against spin and pace.

 

Abhishek Sharma – 8 Centuries

Abhishek Sharma – 8 Centuries

India’s Abhishek Sharma features with eight T20 centuries. The young all-rounder has emerged as a fearless opener, combining power-hitting with rapid scoring in domestic and league cricket.

 

Rohit Sharma – 8 Centuries

Rohit Sharma – 8 Centuries

Rohit Sharma also has eight T20 hundreds. Despite being one of the most explosive batters of his generation, centuries have come sparingly for the Indian skipper in the shortest format.

 

Faf du Plessis – 8 Centuries

Faf du Plessis – 8 Centuries

Faf du Plessis matches the tally with eight centuries. Known for his fitness and adaptability, the former South Africa captain has excelled across leagues even in the latter stages of his career.

 

Jos Buttler – 8 Centuries

Jos Buttler – 8 Centuries

England’s white-ball superstar Jos Buttler has eight T20 centuries to his name. His ability to dismantle bowling attacks at the top of the order makes him one of T20 cricket’s most feared batters.

 

Aaron Finch – 8 Centuries

Aaron Finch – 8 Centuries

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch also recorded eight T20 hundreds. At his peak, Finch was among the most destructive openers the format has ever seen.

 

Glenn Maxwell – 8 Centuries

Glenn Maxwell - 8 Centuries

Glenn Maxwell’s eight T20 centuries reflect his explosive batting style. While inconsistent at times, Maxwell’s ability to change games within minutes makes him a unique T20 asset.

 

Michael Klinger - 8 Centuries

Michael Klinger - 8 Centuries

Michael Klinger rounds off the list with eight T20 centuries. A prolific performer in domestic and franchise cricket, Klinger remains one of the most underrated T20 run-machines.

 

