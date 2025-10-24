Most Century Partnerships In One Day Internationals: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Among Modern Greats, Check Full List
Discover the ultimate ODI partnership legends! From Sachin Tendulkar’s 99 century stands to Virat Kohli’s consistency and Rohit Sharma’s elegance, explore the iconic duos who mastered the art of batting together in ODI cricket.
The Ultimate ODI Partnership Legends
Cricket is a team game but these players turned partnerships into pure art. From Sachin’s elegance to Rohit’s calm dominance ; here are the men who’ve shared the crease the most in 100+ ODI stands.
Sachin Tendulkar (India)
99 Century Partnerships The undisputed king of ODI partnerships. From Ganguly to Sehwag, Dravid to Dhoni; Sachin built chemistry with every teammate. 99 century stands ; unmatched, unchallenged, and almost mythical in modern cricket. When it came to turning starts into match-winning scores, nobody did it better.
Virat Kohli* (India)
81 Century Partnerships The modern master of consistency. Kohli doesn’t just score ; he builds. From chasing totals to reviving innings, he’s been at the heart of India’s greatest partnerships of this generation. Each stand he builds carries intensity, passion, and belief.
Ricky Ponting (Australia)
72 Century Partnerships Australia’s run-machine and a fierce competitor. Ponting led by example — whether alongside Gilchrist, Hayden, or Clarke. His century stands were built on aggression and precision, setting up Australia’s dominance through the 2000s.
Rohit Sharma* (India)
67 Century Partnerships The Hitman - calm, calculated, and classy. From explosive starts with Dhawan to steady chases with Kohli, Rohit knows how to craft a big stand. He makes batting look effortless, and partnerships look inevitable. Still active and climbing fast.
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
67 Century Partnerships
Grace and grit; Sangakkara was Sri Lanka’s elegant genius. Whether it was with Jayawardene or Dilshan, he thrived on rhythm and timing. His partnerships often defined Sri Lanka’s golden era in ODIs.
Sourav Ganguly (India)
66 Century Partnerships - The Dada of Indian cricket. Fearless at the top, Ganguly formed one of the most iconic duos ever with Sachin Tendulkar. Their opening partnerships changed Indian cricket’s approach ; aggressive, confident, and commanding.
Rahul Dravid (India)
56 Century Partnerships They called him The Wall for a reason. Dravid’s patience, temperament, and calm presence made him the perfect anchor. He turned difficult situations into platforms for match-winning stands. Every partner thrived when batting alongside him.
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
56 Century Partnerships Pure class personified. Jayawardene’s understanding with Sangakkara was unmatched; two cricketing minds thinking alike. Their partnerships were poetry in motion, built on trust, timing, and tactical brilliance.
MS Dhoni (India)
52 Century Partnerships Captain Cool ; the finisher who knew when to explode and when to stabilize. Dhoni’s partnerships often came under pressure, turning collapses into victories. His understanding with Kohli, Raina, and Yuvraj produced some unforgettable moments in ODI history.
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
51 Century Partnerships Mr. 360 - innovative, unorthodox, unstoppable. ABD could adapt to any partner and any match situation. His partnerships with Amla, Faf, and du Plessis showcased how creativity and calm can coexist at the crease.
Partnerships That Defined Eras
From Sachin’s perfection to Kohli’s hunger, from Ganguly’s aggression to Rohit’s grace these legends proved that cricket is not about one man, but two at the crease, working in sync. Who’s your favorite ODI partnership of all time?
Stats Credits - Shebas Tendulkar (X)
Photos - Twitter
Trending Photos