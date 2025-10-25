Most Ducks For India In Internationals: Virat Kohli Surprisingly Ranks With India’s Bowlers Like Zaheer Khan & Ishant Sharma
Discover the Indian cricketers with the most ducks in international cricket, featuring surprising names like Virat Kohli alongside bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma. This slideshow highlights their struggles at the crease, proving that even legends face challenges in the game.
Most Ducks for India in International Cricket
Zaheer Khan
43 Ducks India’s legendary pacer leads the list, showing that even top bowlers can struggle with the bat.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli 40 Ducks One of India’s greatest batsmen, Kohli has also faced his share of low scores with 40 ducks in his career.
Ishant Sharma
40 Ducks The towering pacer Ishant Sharma matches Kohli’s duck count, highlighting the challenges bowlers face at the crease.
Harbhajan Singh
37 Ducks India’s spin wizard contributed heavily with the ball but had 37 ducks with the bat.
Jasprit Bumrah
35 Ducks The modern fast-bowling star has 35 ducks, proving that even elite bowlers sometimes struggle to score.
Anil Kumble
35 Ducks The legendary leg-spinner shares the same number as Bumrah, balancing his exceptional bowling with modest batting performances.
Rohit Sharma
34 Ducks India’s stylish opener has had 34 ducks, showing that even great batsmen have their off days.
Sachin Tendulkar
34 Ducks The Little Master also had 34 ducks in his career, proving that cricket humbles even the best.
Part of Game
Cricket is a game of highs and lows. From Zaheer to Sachin, every player has had their struggles with the bat at times. Even the Master blaster had to face it.
Lessons from the Ducks
Ducks are part of the game. Even legends face failure, but their resilience and successes define their careers. As they say not everyday is a sunday.
