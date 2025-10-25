Advertisement
Most Ducks For India In Internationals: Virat Kohli Surprisingly Ranks With India’s Bowlers Like Zaheer Khan & Ishant Sharma

Discover the Indian cricketers with the most ducks in international cricket, featuring surprising names like Virat Kohli alongside bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma. This slideshow highlights their struggles at the crease, proving that even legends face challenges in the game.

Updated:Oct 25, 2025, 07:10 AM IST
Most Ducks for India in International Cricket

Most Ducks for India in International Cricket

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan

43 Ducks India’s legendary pacer leads the list, showing that even top bowlers can struggle with the bat.

 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli 40 Ducks One of India’s greatest batsmen, Kohli has also faced his share of low scores with 40 ducks in his career.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma

40 Ducks The towering pacer Ishant Sharma matches Kohli’s duck count, highlighting the challenges bowlers face at the crease.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh

37 Ducks India’s spin wizard contributed heavily with the ball but had 37 ducks with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

35 Ducks The modern fast-bowling star has 35 ducks, proving that even elite bowlers sometimes struggle to score.

Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble

35 Ducks The legendary leg-spinner shares the same number as Bumrah, balancing his exceptional bowling with modest batting performances.

 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

34 Ducks India’s stylish opener has had 34 ducks, showing that even great batsmen have their off days.

 

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

34 Ducks The Little Master also had 34 ducks in his career, proving that cricket humbles even the best.

 

Part of Game

Part of Game

Cricket is a game of highs and lows. From Zaheer to Sachin, every player has had their struggles with the bat at times. Even the Master blaster had to face it.

 

Lessons from the Ducks

Lessons from the Ducks

Ducks are part of the game. Even legends face failure, but their resilience and successes define their careers. As they say not everyday is a sunday.

 

