Most International 100s By Age 25: Shubman Gill Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli In This Elite List
As India takes on England in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, a new era in Indian cricket begins. Indian team dominated the Da1 finishing on 359/3. Shubman Gill scored a fine century along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Leading From The Front
Shubman Gill scored the 15th century of his international career on the opening day of the Leeds Test match against England. Let's look at the incredible young talents who've scored the most international centuries for India by the age of 25.
Youngster Taking The Helm
A Young Indian side mark the new era of Indian cricket on Friday with first ball of the first Test of five match Test series played at Headingley, Leeds, Shubman Gill is appointed as the new test captain with Rishabh Pant as his deputy.
Most 100s for India at 25
Here's the elite list of Indian batsmen with the most international hundreds by the age of 25: 40 - Sachin Tendulkar 26 - Virat Kohli 15 - Shubman Gill 13 - Virender Sehwag 11 - Yuvraj Sing
Sachin Tendulkar - The Master Blaster's Early Dominance
Sachin Tendulkar tops this list with an astounding 40 centuries in 309 innings by the age of 25. Debuting at 16, he went on to score a record 100 international centuries in his illustrious career.
Virat Kohli - The Chase Master's Ascent
Following Sachin is Virat Kohli, who notched up 26 centuries in 211 innings by age 25. Kohli made his India debut in 2008 and is now a legend of the game, continuing his prowess in limited-overs formats.
Shubman Gill - The Rising Leader
India Test captain, Shubman Gill, slammed his 15th international century during the first innings of the opening Test against England in Leeds on June 20, 2025. Debuting a year after the 2018 U-19 World Cup, Gill is now a regular across all three formats for India.
Virender Sehwag - The Dashing Opener's Impact
Virender Sehwag is also part of this elite group, having scored 13 centuries in 141 innings by his 25th birthday. His memorable Test debut in South Africa, where he scored a century, set the tone for his explosive career.
Yuvraj Singh - The All-Rounder
Yuvraj Singh, who debuted the same year India won the 2000 U-19 World Cup, amassed 11 centuries in 211 innings by the age of 25. A celebrated all-rounder, Yuvraj played a pivotal role in India's limited-overs success.
