Most Runs For India In A Test Series : Sunil Gavaskar Dominantly Leads, Shubman Gill Falls Short, Check Full List

Some of the most iconic performances in Indian cricket history have come in the form of a dominant Test series with the bat.Here's explore the monumental efforts that have defined these cricketers, with one record standing tall above them all. Below is the list of batters with Most Runs for India in a Test Series- 

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 07:26 AM IST
Most Runs For India In A Test Series

Most Runs For India In A Test Series

Some of the most iconic performances in Indian cricket history have come in the form of a dominant Test series with the bat.Here's explore the monumental efforts that have defined these cricketers, with one record standing tall above them all. Below is the list of batters with Most Runs for India in a Test Series- 

 

Record Holder

Record Holder

Sunil Gavaskar holds the highest spot with an astonishing 774 runs against West Indies in 1971. This legendary series was his debut, and he announced his arrival on the world stage with a performance that has remained unmatched for over five decades. This iconic record is a true testament to his early brilliance and unparalleled class.

 

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill came incredibly close to breaking the long-standing record in 2025, scoring 754 runs against England. His masterful display of batting kept the team in a strong position throughout the series. Though he fell just short, his performance solidified his status as a premier batsman for the future.

 

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar appears on this list again, with 732 runs scored against the West Indies in 1978-79. His second-best performance in a series further proves his dominance against this formidable bowling attack. Gavaskar's consistent excellence against the best teams is what makes him a legend of the game

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal exploded onto the scene with 712 runs against England in 2024, becoming one of the youngest to ever reach such a milestone. His fearless and aggressive batting style captivated fans. This performance marked him as an exciting talent with a very bright future ahead.

 

Virat Kohli : Aus Summer

Virat Kohli : Aus Summer

Virat Kohli showcased his aggressive leadership and batting prowess with 692 runs against a strong Australian side in 2014-15. This was a statement series for him as a captain and as a batsman, as he scored four magnificent centuries. It cemented his place as a modern-day great and a force to be reckoned with.

 

Virat Kohli : Home Run

Virat Kohli : Home Run

Virat Kohli features again with 655 runs against England in 2016. It was a dominant performance on home soil, showcasing his ability to consistently score big runs in crucial series. This series was a perfect example of his ability to lead from the front with both his bat and his captaincy.

Shubman Came Close But Peak Remains Same

Shubman Came Close But Peak Remains Same

While many have come close, Sunil Gavaskar's record of 774 runs from 1971 remains the pinnacle of batting performances for India in a Test series. It stands as a testament to his sheer talent and dominance, a benchmark that has endured for more than half a century.

