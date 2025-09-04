Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955425https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/most-sixes-in-asia-cup-history-rohit-sharma-leads-shahid-afridi-virat-kohli-follow-check-full-list-2955425
NewsPhotosMost Sixes In Asia Cup History : Rohit Sharma Leads, Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli Follow, Check Full List
photoDetails

Most Sixes In Asia Cup History : Rohit Sharma Leads, Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli Follow, Check Full List

Asia Cup 2025 is starting September 9! The tournament will be played in T20 format and promises to be full of sixes. Let’s take a look at the players who hold the record for most sixes in Asia Cup history.

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Asia Cup 2025

1/7
Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 is starting September 9! The tournament will be played in T20 format and promises to be full of sixes. Let’s take a look at the players who hold the record for most sixes in Asia Cup history.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma (India)

2/7
Rohit Sharma (India)

Total Sixes: 40

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes hit in Asia Cup history, smashing 40 sixes across formats.

Follow Us

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

3/7
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

Total Sixes: 26

Known as one of the most attacking players in Asia Cup history, Afridi has hit 26 sixes in the tournament.

Follow Us

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

4/7
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

Total Sixes: 23

The Sri Lankan legend amassed 23 sixes, entertaining fans with his fearless strokeplay.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli (India)

5/7
Virat Kohli (India)

Total Sixes: 18

Renowned for his consistency and aggressive batting, Kohli has cleared the boundary 18 times in Asia Cups.

Follow Us

Suresh Raina (India)

6/7
Suresh Raina (India)

Total Sixes: 18

One of the most reliable middle-order hitters, Raina has also struck 18 sixes in Asia Cup matches.

Follow Us

MS Dhoni (India)

7/7
MS Dhoni (India)

Total Sixes: 16

The calm finisher and legendary captain Dhoni has hit 16 sixes, coming through in crucial moments for India.

Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 start dateAsia Cup 2025 scheduleAsia Cup 2025 T20 formatMost sixes in Asia cup historyRohit Sharma Asia Cup sixesRohit Sharma most sixes recordShahid Afridi Asia Cup sixesVirat Kohli Asia Cup sixesSanath Jayasuriya Asia Cup sixesSuresh Raina Asia Cup sixesMS Dhoni Asia Cup sixestop six hitters Asia Cupbiggest sixes Asia CupAsia Cup sixes statsAsia Cup 2025 six recordsAsia Cup sixes leaderboardmost sixes in Asia Cup T20most sixes in Asia Cup ODIRohit Sharma batting recordsRohit Sharma sixes in Asia CupShahid Afridi six-hittingAfridi Asia Cup statsSanath Jayasuriya recordsJayasuriya sixes in Asia CupVirat Kohli batting statsKohli six-hitting Asia CupSuresh Raina statsRaina sixes in Asia CupMS Dhoni Asia Cup recordDhoni sixes in Asia CupIndia Asia Cup 2025 squadPakistan Asia Cup 2025 squadSri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 squadT20 six-hittersmost sixes in T20 crickettop six hitters in cricketcricket records 2025cricket s
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon14
title
Gautam Gambhir
Meet Indian Cricketers Who Scored Century In Asia Cup: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli, And Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Daksh Gupta
Meet Daksh Gupta, 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin CEO Who Believes In 72-Hour Work Weeks—What’s His Viral ‘9-9-6’ Rule?
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Meet Maruti's First 5-Star Rated SUV: It's Not Brezza Or Grand Vitara - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
India's Most Safest city
India’s Safest City For Women: Not Kolkata Or Mumbai, This Northeastern City Ranks First
NEWS ON ONE CLICK