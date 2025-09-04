Most Sixes In Asia Cup History : Rohit Sharma Leads, Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli Follow, Check Full List
Asia Cup 2025 is starting September 9! The tournament will be played in T20 format and promises to be full of sixes. Let’s take a look at the players who hold the record for most sixes in Asia Cup history.
Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025 is starting September 9! The tournament will be played in T20 format and promises to be full of sixes. Let’s take a look at the players who hold the record for most sixes in Asia Cup history.
Rohit Sharma (India)
Total Sixes: 40
Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes hit in Asia Cup history, smashing 40 sixes across formats.
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
Total Sixes: 26
Known as one of the most attacking players in Asia Cup history, Afridi has hit 26 sixes in the tournament.
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
Total Sixes: 23
The Sri Lankan legend amassed 23 sixes, entertaining fans with his fearless strokeplay.
Virat Kohli (India)
Total Sixes: 18
Renowned for his consistency and aggressive batting, Kohli has cleared the boundary 18 times in Asia Cups.
Suresh Raina (India)
Total Sixes: 18
One of the most reliable middle-order hitters, Raina has also struck 18 sixes in Asia Cup matches.
MS Dhoni (India)
Total Sixes: 16
The calm finisher and legendary captain Dhoni has hit 16 sixes, coming through in crucial moments for India.
Trending Photos