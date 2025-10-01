Most T20 Finals Won By Indians: Rohit Sharma Leads, MS Dhoni On 3, Check Where Is Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah In The List
Here is the list of top Indian players with their number of finals won and final matches played.
Most T20 Finals Won by Indians
Most T20 Finals Won by Indians: Here is the list of top Indian players with their number of finals won and matches played.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has played 12 T20 finals and won 11 of them, making him the most successful Indian in T20 finals.
Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu featured in 11 T20 finals and emerged victorious in 9 of those matches, showcasing strong consistency.
MS Dhoni
The legendary MS Dhoni has played 16 T20 finals in his career and has won 9 titles, cementing his legacy as a great finisher and captain.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has played 10 T20 finals and has been victorious in 8 of them, highlighting his growing impact in crucial matches.
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina appeared in 14 T20 finals and won 8, demonstrating his important contributions in big games.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has featured in 7 T20 finals with a perfect record of winning all 7, demonstrating his match-winning impact.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has played 8 T20 finals and won 7, showing his rise as a reliable player in critical situations.
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja has appeared in 12 T20 finals and won 7, playing a key role with both bat and ball in those championship matches.
Ravi Ashwin
Ravi Ashwin has played 13 T20 finals and secured 6 wins, contributing as an experienced all-rounder in Indian T20 cricket.
Trending Photos