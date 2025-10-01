Advertisement
Most T20 Finals Won By Indians: Rohit Sharma Leads, MS Dhoni On 3, Check Where Is Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah In The List
photoDetails

Most T20 Finals Won By Indians: Rohit Sharma Leads, MS Dhoni On 3, Check Where Is Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah In The List

Here is the list of top Indian players with their number of finals won and final matches played.

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Most T20 Finals Won by Indians

1/10
Most T20 Finals Won by Indians

Most T20 Finals Won by Indians: Here is the list of top Indian players with their number of finals won and matches played.

 

Rohit Sharma

2/10
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has played 12 T20 finals and won 11 of them, making him the most successful Indian in T20 finals.

 

Ambati Rayudu

3/10
Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu featured in 11 T20 finals and emerged victorious in 9 of those matches, showcasing strong consistency.

 

MS Dhoni

4/10
MS Dhoni

The legendary MS Dhoni has played 16 T20 finals in his career and has won 9 titles, cementing his legacy as a great finisher and captain.

 

Hardik Pandya

5/10
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has played 10 T20 finals and has been victorious in 8 of them, highlighting his growing impact in crucial matches.

Suresh Raina

6/10
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina appeared in 14 T20 finals and won 8, demonstrating his important contributions in big games.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

7/10
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has featured in 7 T20 finals with a perfect record of winning all 7, demonstrating his match-winning impact.

 

Suryakumar Yadav

8/10
Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has played 8 T20 finals and won 7, showing his rise as a reliable player in critical situations.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

9/10
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has appeared in 12 T20 finals and won 7, playing a key role with both bat and ball in those championship matches.

 

Ravi Ashwin

10/10
Ravi Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin has played 13 T20 finals and secured 6 wins, contributing as an experienced all-rounder in Indian T20 cricket.

 

