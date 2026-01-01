MS Dhoni, Lionel Messi To Cristiano Ronaldo: Sporting Icons Who Could Retire In 2026; Check Full List

5 / 12

Cristiano Ronaldo has always faced the passage of time head-on. With strict discipline, intense training, and unwavering self-confidence, he has confronted aging without hesitation. He has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will likely be the final stage of his remarkable career. For more than fifteen years, Ronaldo and Messi have driven each other to unparalleled heights, breaking records through pure determination. His career has been marked by constant evolution—from a speedy winger to a prolific striker, from European leagues to the Middle East, and from a young prodigy to one of football’s most enduring icons.