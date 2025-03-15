Advertisement
MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Top 10 Captains With The Most Wins In IPL History
MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Top 10 Captains With The Most Wins In IPL History

MS Dhoni tops the list of IPL's most successful captains, followed by Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. Several Indian and international leaders have left a lasting impact, guiding their teams to victories and championships. Their leadership and consistency have shaped the league’s history.

 

Updated:Mar 15, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
MS Dhoni – 133 Wins

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL history, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023). Over his captaincy career, he led in 226 matches, securing 133 wins and suffering 91 losses.  

 

Rohit Sharma – 87 Wins

Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain, becoming the first to win five IPL trophies (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) with the Mumbai Indians (MI). He captained 158 matches, winning 87 and losing 67.  

 

Gautam Gambhir – 71 Wins

Gautam Gambhir is Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) most successful captain, leading the team to two IPL titles (2012, 2014). He captained 129 matches, winning 71 and losing 57.  

 

Virat Kohli – 66 Wins

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for nearly a decade (2012-2021), taking the team to the IPL final in 2016. He captained 143 matches, winning 66 and losing 70. 

 

David Warner – 40 Wins

David Warner captained two different franchises, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). One of the most consistent foreign captains in IPL history, he led in 83 matches, winning 40 and losing 41.  

 

Shreyas Iyer – 38 Wins

Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role in the Delhi Capitals’ journey to their first-ever IPL final in 2020. He also led KKR to their third IPL title. As captain, he won 38 matches and lost 29 out of 70.  

 

Adam Gilchrist – 35 Wins

 Adam Gilchrist led the Deccan Chargers to victory in the 2009 IPL and also captained Kings XI Punjab for one season. He captained 74 matches, winning 35 and losing 39.  

 

KL Rahul – 31 Wins

KL Rahul captained two different teams, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Under his leadership, LSG qualified for the playoffs in 2022. He captained 64 matches, winning 31 and losing 31.  

 

Sanju Samson – 31 Wins

Sanju Samson became Rajasthan Royals' captain in 2021 and led them to the IPL 2022 final. He has captained 61 matches, winning 31 and losing 29.  

 

Sachin Tendulkar – 30 Wins

Sachin Tendulkar captained the Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2011, leading them to the IPL 2010 final. He led in 51 matches, winning 30 and losing 20.  

 

IPLIPL captainsMS DhoniRohit SharmaVirat KohlGautam Gambhircricket recordsT20 cricketIPL TrophiesCricketstats
