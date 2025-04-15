MS Dhoni Tops The List: 10 Oldest Players To Win Man Of The Match In The IPL - In Pics
In the high-octane world of the IPL, where youth and speed often dominate headlines, a select group of seasoned veterans has proven that experience truly matters. Here’s a list of the 10 oldest players to win Man of the Match in the IPL.
MS Dhoni – 43 years, 280 days
In IPL 2025, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls, leading Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. This performance made him the oldest player to receive the Player of the Match award in IPL history.
Brad Hogg – 43 years, 81 days
The Australian spinner won the award in 2015 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing his enduring prowess at an advanced age.
Pravin Tambe – 42 years, 212 days
Tambe earned the accolade in 2014 after taking a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders, a remarkable feat for the leg-spinner.
Muttiah Muralitharan – 41 years, 360 days
The legendary Sri Lankan off-spinner delivered a match-winning performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.
Rahul Dravid – 40 years, 262 days
Dravid's composed innings for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013 earned him the Player of the Match award, highlighting his timeless technique.
Adam Gilchrist – 40 years, 185 days
The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman secured the award in 2011 with a commanding performance for Kings XI Punjab.
Jacques Kallis – 39 years, 345 days
Kallis's all-round display for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 earned him the Player of the Match honor.
Michael Hussey – 39 years, 240 days
The Australian opener's consistent batting for Chennai Super Kings in 2014 was recognized with the award.
Shane Warne – 39 years, 180 days
Warne's strategic brilliance and bowling for the Rajasthan Royals in 2009 earned him the Player of the Match title.
Chris Gayle – 39 years, 150 days
The explosive West Indian batsman's powerful innings for Punjab Kings in 2019 secured him the award.
Trending Photos