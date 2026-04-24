Mumbai Indians downfall 'Exposed': How the Hardik Pandya trade and Rohit Sharma dethroning broke MI's dynasty in IPL 2026

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It all started with one boardroom decision that shook Indian cricket to its core. Mumbai Indians chose to trade Hardik Pandya back from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 and simultaneously stripped Rohit Sharma of the captaincy he had held with extraordinary distinction for over a decade. That single moment planted the seed of everything that has unravelled since.

Rohit built MI's empire with 5 trophies. One trade dethroned him. Now the dynasty is crumbling. The full MI downfall story exposed inside.

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