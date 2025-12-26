Mumbai Indians’ Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026 Including Impact Sub: Rohit Sharma - Quinton De Kock To Open, Hardik Pandya To Lead; Bumrah-Boult Power Pace Attack; Know 4 Overseas
Discover Mumbai Indians' predicted Playing XI for IPL 2026, featuring a balanced squad with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult,. Check Playing XI, squad, overseas, impact sub and more.
MI IPL 2026 Squad
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) stuck to their proven template ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, retaining their core and focusing on depth signings. With leadership, firepower, and elite bowling already in place, MI head into IPL 2026 as one of the most balanced sides on paper.
Rohit Sharma
The MI legend remains the first name on the team sheet. Rohit Sharma’s experience, leadership pedigree, and ability to dominate the powerplay make him the natural opener for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.
Quinton De Kock
South Africa’s Quinton De Kock provides left-right balance at the top and an aggressive intent in the powerplay. His wicketkeeping also gives MI flexibility with overseas combinations
Suryakumar Yadav
India’s premier T20 batter will anchor the middle overs while maintaining MI’s scoring tempo. SKY’s 360-degree strokeplay remains central to Mumbai’s batting blueprint.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma continues to grow into MI’s long-term middle-order pillar. His ability to rotate strike and accelerate against spin makes him a key cog in the lineup.
Hardik Pandya (Captain)
Captain Hardik Pandya slots in at No.4, offering explosive batting, seam-bowling options, and tactical leadership. His all-round presence remains vital to MI’s balance in IPL 2026.
Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir provides finishing firepower and flexibility in the lower middle order. His clean hitting makes him a valuable asset during the death overs
Allah Ghazanfar
Young Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar adds mystery and wicket-taking threat to Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack. Known for his control and variations, Ghazanfar can operate through the middle overs and break partnerships, giving MI a valuable spin option alongside experience.
Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner offers control with the ball and calmness with the bat. His left-arm spin and tactical awareness strengthen MI’s middle-over strategy.
Trent Boult
Trent Boult remains MI’s primary new-ball threat. His ability to swing the ball upfront and strike early gives Mumbai an edge in the powerplay.
Jasprit Bumrah
World-class, irreplaceable, and lethal—Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead MI’s pace attack. His death-over mastery is central to Mumbai’s title ambitions
Ashwani Kumar
Ashwani Kumar is a proven match-winner and is expected to start in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI for IPL 2026. He has delivered consistent performances against almost every team, impressing with his pace, control, and ability to pick up crucial wickets at key moments.
Shardul Thakur - Impact Sub
Shardul Thakur brings versatility and big-match temperament as MI’s Impact Player. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball, especially with crucial breakthroughs and handy lower-order runs, gives Mumbai tactical flexibility across conditions during IPL 2026
MI IPL 2026 SQUAD
Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.
