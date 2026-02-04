Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3013793https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/mustafizur-rahman-basil-d-oliveira-57-years-apart-icc-cricketing-world-undergoes-same-crisis-revisting-1990s-famous-saga-3013793
NewsPhotosMustafizur Rahman & Basil D' Oliveira: 57 Years Apart, ICC & cricketing world undergoes same crisis; Revisting 1990s Famous Saga
photoDetails

Mustafizur Rahman & Basil D' Oliveira: 57 Years Apart, ICC & cricketing world undergoes same crisis; Revisting 1990s Famous Saga

57 years apart: Basil D’Oliveira vs apartheid in 1968 led to South Africa's cricket isolation. In 2026, Mustafizur Rahman's IPL release sparked Bangladesh's T20 World Cup exclusion & regional turmoil proving politics still plagues cricket.
 

Updated:Feb 04, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
Follow Us

57 Years Apart, Same Crisis

1/11
57 Years Apart, Same Crisis

Mustafizur Rahman and Basil D’Oliveira are separated by 57 years , yet both found themselves at the centre of controversies where cricket, politics, and power collided, triggering consequences far beyond the field.

 

Follow Us

When One Player Changes the Game

2/11
When One Player Changes the Game

In both cases, the issue was not performance or form. Instead, external forces  political pressure, governance decisions, and diplomatic tension  reshaped international cricket, starting with one player.

 

Follow Us

Basil D’Oliveira - Talent vs Apartheid

3/11
Basil D’Oliveira - Talent vs Apartheid

Born in 1931 in Cape Town, Basil D’Oliveira grew up under South Africa’s apartheid regime. Despite elite ability as a batting all-rounder, his racial classification meant he was barred from first-class and Test cricket in his own country.

 

Follow Us

Exile to England for Opportunity

4/11
Exile to England for Opportunity

Denied a future at home, D’Oliveira moved to England in 1960. He rebuilt his career with Worcestershire, eventually becoming a mainstay of the England team proof that talent could not be suppressed forever.

 

Follow Us

The Oval Century That Sparked Chaos

5/11
The Oval Century That Sparked Chaos

In 1968, D’Oliveira scored a match-winning 158 against Australia at The Oval. Public pressure forced selectors to include him in England’s tour of South Africa  a decision that ignited political outrage.

 

Follow Us

The D’Oliveira Affair Fallout

6/11
The D’Oliveira Affair Fallout

South Africa’s apartheid government refused to host a “non-white” player. The tour was cancelled, leading to South Africa’s sporting isolation for over two decades, until apartheid ended in the early 1990s.

 

Follow Us

Fast Forward to 2026 - Mustafizur Rahman

7/11
Fast Forward to 2026 - Mustafizur Rahman

In modern cricket, Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh’s premier left-arm pacer, becomes the unlikely focal point of another geopolitical storm ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

 

Follow Us

IPL Release Triggers Tension

8/11
IPL Release Triggers Tension

Mustafizur’s release from his IPL franchise becomes more than a routine squad decision. Soon after, Bangladesh reportedly signals reluctance to tour India, citing wider concerns, escalating the issue beyond franchise cricket.

 

Follow Us

ICC Takes a Drastic Step

9/11
ICC Takes a Drastic Step

With uncertainty threatening tournament stability, the ICC removes Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup 2026, replacing them with Scotland a decision that shocks the cricketing world.

Follow Us

Domino Effect Across Nations

10/11
Domino Effect Across Nations

The fallout snowballs. Pakistan announces a boycott of the India fixture, citing political grounds, plunging the marquee tournament into unprecedented turmoil.

 

Follow Us

Two Eras, One Pattern

11/11
Two Eras, One Pattern

1968: Apartheid blocks D’Oliveira - global isolation

2026: Political standoffs impact Mustafizur - World Cup reshaped

Different reasons. Same outcome: players caught in power struggles they don’t control.

Follow Us
Basil D'Oliveira Mustafizur Rahman controversyICC crisis cricketcricket politics historyT20 World Cup 2026 controversyIndia Pakistan boycott sagaBangladesh T20 World Cup removalICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotlandcricket and geopoliticsapartheid cricket banBasil D'Oliveira England South AfricaMustafizur Rahman ICC issueICC political interferencecricket world cup boycottPakistan India T20 World Cup rowICC decision backlashcricket diplomacy crisissports politics cricketfamous cricket controversiesICC governance issuescricket history repeatingcricket political scandalsT20 World Cup turmoilICC Bangladesh controversyScotland replaces Bangladesh World Cupcricket power struggleplayers caught in politicsCricket and international relationsICC controversial decisionsIndia Pakistan cricket tensionBangladesh India cricket tensioncricket boycott newsICC World Cup chaoscricket administration crisisgeopolitics in sportsapartheid era cricketEnglan
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Pakistan threat T20 World Cup 2026
Meet 7 Pakistan cricketers who posted anti-India remarks during Operation Sindoor; Two are in T20 WC 2026 squad
camera icon8
title
Korean love game
Blue Whale, Momo challenge, Korean love game: 7 online game red flags every parent should know
camera icon11
title
Basil D'Oliveira Mustafizur Rahman controversy
Mustafizur Rahman & Basil D' Oliveira: 57 Years Apart, ICC & cricketing world undergoes same crisis; Revisting 1990s Famous Saga
camera icon5
title
Technology
How to hide photos, Album in iPhone: Step-by-step process EXPLAINED
camera icon9
title
business success story
Meet 88-year-old whose business empire is valued at Rs 1,50,00,00,00,00,000, Yet he doesn’t own a mobile phone; Donated Rs….