Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026: 5 Players who could replace him in MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Squad; One star took 13 wickets in 4 matches in T20 WC 2026
Chennai Super Kings face a major setback as Nathan Ellis is ruled out of IPL 2026, with multiple overseas options emerging as potential replacements for the death-bowling role. Check five such options -
CSK Hit by Late Setback
Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a serious blow just before IPL 2026, with key pacer Nathan Ellis ruled out. The timing couldn’t be worse as the team was finalizing its combinations.
Why Ellis’ Absence Hurts
Ellis has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, ruling him out for the entire season. Known for his composure in the death overs, his absence leaves a crucial gap in CSK’s bowling plans under skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Option 1 – Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fazalhaq Farooqi brings left-arm variation and strong international experience. His ability to swing the new ball and contain runs late makes him a balanced pick.
Option 2 – Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee is known for his aggressive pace and wicket-taking mindset. Having already played in the IPL, he offers both experience and raw firepower.
Option 3 – Jhye Richardson
Jhye Richardson is a specialist in pressure overs. His variations, especially slower deliveries and yorkers, make him a dependable option in crunch moments.
Option 4 – Shadley van Schalkwyk
Shadley van Schalkwyk could be the surprise package. In T20 World Cup 2026 (India), he picked up 13 wickets in just 4 matches for USA, showcasing exceptional impact in a short span.
Option 5 – Josh Tongue
Josh Tongue impressed in The Hundred 2025 with 14 wickets in 6 games. His pace and bounce could make him a valuable addition to CSK’s pace attack.
CSK Squad Snapshot
MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Sanju Samson (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.
Trending Photos