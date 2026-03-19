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NewsPhotosNathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026: 5 Players who could replace him in MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Squad; One star took 13 wickets in 4 matches in T20 WC 2026
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Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026: 5 Players who could replace him in MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Squad; One star took 13 wickets in 4 matches in T20 WC 2026

Chennai Super Kings face a major setback as Nathan Ellis is ruled out of IPL 2026, with multiple overseas options emerging as potential replacements for the death-bowling role. Check five such options -

Updated:Mar 19, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
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CSK Hit by Late Setback

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CSK Hit by Late Setback

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a serious blow just before IPL 2026, with key pacer Nathan Ellis ruled out. The timing couldn’t be worse as the team was finalizing its combinations.

 

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Why Ellis’ Absence Hurts

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Why Ellis’ Absence Hurts

Ellis has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, ruling him out for the entire season. Known for his composure in the death overs, his absence leaves a crucial gap in CSK’s bowling plans under skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

 

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Option 1 – Fazalhaq Farooqi

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Option 1 – Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi brings left-arm variation and strong international experience. His ability to swing the new ball and contain runs late makes him a balanced pick.

 

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Option 2 – Gerald Coetzee

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Option 2 – Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee is known for his aggressive pace and wicket-taking mindset. Having already played in the IPL, he offers both experience and raw firepower.

 

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Option 3 – Jhye Richardson

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Option 3 – Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson is a specialist in pressure overs. His variations, especially slower deliveries and yorkers, make him a dependable option in crunch moments.

 

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Option 4 – Shadley van Schalkwyk

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Option 4 – Shadley van Schalkwyk

Shadley van Schalkwyk could be the surprise package. In T20 World Cup 2026 (India), he picked up 13 wickets in just 4 matches for USA, showcasing exceptional impact in a short span.

 

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Option 5 – Josh Tongue

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Option 5 – Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue impressed in The Hundred 2025 with 14 wickets in 6 games. His pace and bounce could make him a valuable addition to CSK’s pace attack.

 

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CSK Squad Snapshot

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CSK Squad Snapshot

MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Sanju Samson (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry.

 

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Chennai Super Kings injury newsNathan Ellis ruled out IPL 2026CSK replacement players IPL 20265 players who can replace Nathan EllisCSK squad and transfer news IPL
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