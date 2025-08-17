Advertisement
No Rohit-Kohli : 4 Indian Cricketers Who May Play All 3 Formats Going Forward; Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill And....

India’s current cricket landscape for players participating in all three formats is quite selective. With several senior players having retired from certain formats or not being considered, only a handful remain active across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Here's list the four cricketers who will be representing India in all three formats going forward.

Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 07:08 AM IST
All Format Players

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is one of India’s premier pace bowlers, consistently playing Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. His ability to adapt across formats makes him a vital asset to Team India. Bumrah’s skill set ensures he remains a top choice for all formats as workload management is carefully handled. Despite his workload management he will be a mainstay in all three formats.

 

Shubman Gill

The skipper for Tests and possibly the vice-captain in T20Is and ODIS, Shubman Gill has emerged as a reliable top-order batsman in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. He has established himself with impressive performances across formats. Gill’s inclusion in the Asia Cup squad signals his continued presence in India’s limited-overs teams.

 

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been India’s key spinner across all three formats. After making a strong comeback, he is expected to contribute with his left-arm wrist-spin in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Kuldeep brings variety and experience, vital for India’s bowling attack. He didn't play a single game in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy but is expected to play on Indian pitches considering India's 2025-26 home packed schedule.

 

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is making a T20I comeback in Asia Cup 2025 squad and has been a mainstay in India’s ODI  setup. His batting prowess and leadership potential boost India’s middle order. Iyer’s inclusion enriches India’s balance in all formats. He is expected to be back for Tests too during WI series.

 

Retired or Format-Specific Players

Several stalwarts like Rohit Sharma,and Virat Kohli have retired from Test cricket and T20I Cricket to focus on ODI format. Others like Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj are not currently in contention for T20Is. The team is evolving with younger, multi-format players. Jadeja on the other hand has retired from T20I cricket.

 

KL Rahul’s Role

KL Rahul continues to play a vital role in India’s Test and ODI squads but is not part of the T20I setup. His performances and experience have been crucial in longer formats, while India invests in other talent for T20 internationals.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Status

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played one ODI for India but is not expected to enter the ODI team regularly as long as Rohit Sharma is available. He remains in contention primarily in the T20 format, where he is beginning to make an impact.

 

 

Emerging Squad Dynamics

With Gill and Iyer making comebacks in the T20I side for the Asia Cup, the pool of players active across all three formats now focuses on these four key individuals. India’s team management continues to balance experience with emerging talent.

 

Looking Forward

The future of India’s multi-format cricket stars appears focused on Bumrah, Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer. Their contributions will be critical in major tournaments, and their fitness and form management will define India’s success across formats in the coming years.

 

