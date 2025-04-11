Noor & Siraj Lead The Charge: Players With Most Powerplay Wickets So Far, After RCB vs DC - Check In Pics
Bowlers have been pivotal in setting the tone early in the innings, providing their teams with crucial breakthroughs during the powerplay phase. Here are the top 7 power plays wicket takers of IPL 2025.
Noor Ahmad – 9 Wickets
Picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 auction, Noor Ahmad has been a standout performer this season. In just five matches, he has taken 9 wickets in the powerplay, showcasing remarkable consistency and skill with the new ball.
Mohammed Siraj – 9 Wickets
After moving from RCB to Gujarat Titans in the 2025 auction, Siraj has proven his worth, taking 9 wickets in the powerplay across five matches. His accuracy and aggression have made him a key weapon for GT in the early overs.
Vaibhav Arora – 6 Wickets
Vaibhav Arora has made a strong impression for the Kolkata Knight Riders, particularly with a standout performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. So far, he has claimed 6 powerplay wickets, providing KKR with early breakthroughs.
Varun Chakaravarthy – 6 Wickets
The mystery spinner from KKR continues to weave his magic. Though primarily a middle-overs threat, Varun has also struck early this season, picking up 6 wickets in the powerplay, making him a surprise force up front.
Shardul Thakur – 6 Wickets
Initially unsold in the 2025 auction, Shardul Thakur was drafted in by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement. Making the most of his opportunity, he has taken 6 powerplay wickets, proving his knack for early breakthroughs.
Trent Boult – 5 Wickets
A consistent performer in the powerplay over the years, Trent Boult of the Rajasthan Royals continues to deliver. His ability to swing the ball early has earned him 5 wickets so far this season in the first six overs.
Deepak Chahar – 5 Wickets
Now playing for the Mumbai Indians, Deepak Chahar has been effective in his trademark role with the new ball. His swing and control have helped him pick up 5 powerplay wickets, setting the tone early for MI.
