/Not 1, 2, or 3, But 13 Stars Injured: Complete List of Sidelined Indian Cricketers and Injury Details at CoE

Jasprit Bumrah & Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah: Synovitis in Left Knee

Status: Drained knee fluid and received joint injections. Still experiences discomfort during basic jogging drills. Unready for match workloads with no fixed return timeline.

Hardik Pandya: Quadriceps Injury (Left Thigh) & Calf Pain

Status: Was bowling at 80-90% intensity before a fresh pain flare-up in his right calf forced a temporary pause. Resuming bowling drills from August 10.