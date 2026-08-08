/Not 1, 2, or 3, But 13 Stars Injured: Complete List of Sidelined Indian Cricketers and Injury Details at CoE

Explore the full report on Team India's health crisis as 13 star players undergo rehab at the BCCI CoE as per Dainik Jagran. Details on Bumrah, Pandya, and full recovery timelines.
Explore the full report on Team India's health crisis as 13 star players undergo rehab at the BCCI CoE as per Dainik Jagran. Details on Bumrah, Pandya, and full recovery timelines.
As Team India prepares for critical international commitments, a damning insider report by Dainik Jagran reveals that 13 top cricketers across formats are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). From fast bowling spearheads to promising domestic talents, India’s core selection pool is facing a massive health crisis. Here is the full breakdown of all 13 injured players.
Jasprit Bumrah: Synovitis in Left Knee
Status: Drained knee fluid and received joint injections. Still experiences discomfort during basic jogging drills. Unready for match workloads with no fixed return timeline.
Hardik Pandya: Quadriceps Injury (Left Thigh) & Calf Pain
Status: Was bowling at 80-90% intensity before a fresh pain flare-up in his right calf forced a temporary pause. Resuming bowling drills from August 10.
Washington Sundar: Right HamstringInjury
Status: Undergoing structured physical therapy at the CoE to resolve recurring hamstring strain concerns.
Sai Sudharsan: Stress Reaction in Right Foot
Status: Resumed net practice for up to 75 minutes, but lingering toe pain persists after session completions. Awaiting a final MRI scan.
Nitish Kumar Reddy: Quadriceps Injury (Left Thigh)
Status: Successfully transitioned into 'Return to Skills' training. Bowled 16 overs at 60-70% intensity over the past week alongside sprint conditioning. Harshit Rana: Right Hamstring Strain
Status: Showing positive physical progress, managing body weight effectively, and ramping up agility drills.
Riyan Parag: Post-Op Right Shoulder Rehabilitation
Status: Undergoing gradual post-surgical physical therapy to restore joint mobility, throwing strength, and match fitness.
Yudvir Singh Charak: Right Shoulder Injury
Status: Sidelined from bowling activities while completing targeted rotator cuff and shoulder stabilization routines.
Varun Chakravarthy: Left Hamstring Strain
Status: Completing hamstring rehabilitation protocols to regain running speed and match clearance.
Akashdeep Singh: Stress Fracture in Lower Back
Status: Resting under strict medical supervision to allow complete bone healing before starting bowling reconditioning.
Himanshu Singh: Right Knee Injury
Status: Completing localized knee therapy to strengthen surrounding leg muscles and reduce joint pressure.
Suyash Sharma: Knee Injury
Status: Undergoing phased recovery protocols at Bengaluru to resolve inflammation and resume spin training.
Ashok Sharma: Lower Back Stress Fracture & 11th Rib Fracture
Status: Facing one of the most intensive rehabilitation pathways at the CoE. Currently restricted to non-impact rest while medical staff oversee healing of both rib and spinal stress fractures.
Key Factors: Relentless Calendar: Non-stop international schedules and franchise commitments leave minimal windows for body recovery.
Communication Gaps: Reports point to disconnects between team management and CoE medical staff regarding 'Return to Play' clearances.
Recurring Failures: Fast bowlers returning to competitive play have suffered immediate flare-ups in quad, hamstring, and back areas.
BCCI officials maintain that no player will be rushed back into match conditions based on calendar dates. Every cricketer on the 13-man list must hit strict physical benchmarks and pass comprehensive MRI evaluations before getting the green light to represent India again.