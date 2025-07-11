Not MS Dhoni, Ex- Mumbai Indians Star Tops T20 Wicketkeeping Dismissals Chart
Top 5 Wicketkeepers With Most Dismissals In T20s
In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, wicketkeepers are crucial. Here are the top 5 global glovemen with the most dismissals.
Quinton de Kock
Leading the chart with 317 dismissals in 352 matches. His tally includes 260 catches and 57 sharp stumpings.
MS Dhoni
Also with 317 dismissals from 394 matches, showcasing his consistency. Dhoni boasts an impressive 225 catches and a record 92 stumpings.
Dinesh Karthik
A formidable presence with 286 dismissals in 349 matches. His record features 216 catches and 70 crucial stumpings.
Kamran Akmal
Securing 274 dismissals across 282 matches in his T20 career. Akmal stands out with 172 catches and 102 stumpings.
Jos Buttler
With 232 dismissals from 292 matches, a key figure for his teams. Buttler has registered 185 catches and 47 stumpings.
The Art of Dismissal - A Closer Look
From lightning-fast stumpings to acrobatic catches, these keepers redefine their role. Their consistent brilliance behind the stumps is a testament to their skill.
T20's Unsung Heroes - Guardians of the Wickets
These five players have shaped T20 cricket with their exceptional keeping. Their contributions go beyond runs, securing crucial dismissals game after game.
