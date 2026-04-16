Not Virat Kohli’s Rs 4K/litre, but 'This Golden water' worth Rs 50,00,000 from Fiji, France & Iceland, is World's costliest and Millionaire's favourite

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The internet thrives on exaggeration, but few claims have sparked as much curiosity as the idea of “₹50 lakh water.” From IPL broadcasts to viral celebrity chatter, this narrative has snowballed into a larger-than-life myth. What makes it so compelling is not just the price tag, but the illusion of a world where even the most basic necessity water can be transformed into a luxury reserved for the elite. But beneath the headlines lies a far more nuanced story of art, branding, and perception.

Pic Credits -AI