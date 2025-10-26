Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2976314https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/oldest-to-win-mos-to-most-odi-100s-in-sena-23-records-hitman-rohit-sharma-set-and-broke-in-this-odi-series-2976314
NewsPhotosOldest To Win MOS To Most ODI 100s In SENA : 23 Records 'HITMAN' Rohit Sharma Set And Broke In This ODI Series
photoDetails

Oldest To Win MOS To Most ODI 100s In SENA : 23 Records 'HITMAN' Rohit Sharma Set And Broke In This ODI Series

Rohit Sharma breaks and sets 23 ODI records in India’s 9-wicket win over Australia at SCG, including 50th international century, highest runs in Australia by an Indian, and record-breaking RO-KO partnership with Virat Kohli.

Updated:Oct 26, 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Follow Us

1/15

Rohit set and surpassed 23 major ODI records, including becoming the oldest Indian to win MOM and MOS awards, leading run-scorer for India as an opener, most ODI centuries in SENA, and completing 50 international centuries. This gallery highlights each record and celebrates Rohit’s enduring legacy as one of India’s greatest white-ball batsmen.

Follow Us

Sydney Masterclass

2/15
Sydney Masterclass

Rohit crafted a sublime 121 off 125 balls, featuring 13 fours and 3 sixes, while Kohli anchored the chase with a fluent 74 off 81 balls. Together, they added an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket as India comfortably chased down Australia’s 237-run target with 69 balls to spare.

 

Follow Us

Records 1 & 2

3/15
Records 1 & 2

Leading Runscorer for India as Opener (15,787)

Joint Most Centuries for India as Opener (45)

Follow Us

Records 3 & 4

4/15
Records 3 & 4

Joint Most ODI Centuries v Australia (9)

Oldest Indian to Win M.O.S in ODI (38 yrs)

Follow Us

Records 5 & 6

5/15
Records 5 & 6

Oldest Indian to Win M.O.M in ODI (38 yrs)

Oldest Indian to Score ODI 100s in Overseas

Follow Us

Records 7 & 8

6/15
Records 7 & 8

Oldest Asian to Score ODI 100s in Australia

Most ODI Centuries in SENA (14)

Follow Us

Records 9 & 10

7/15
Records 9 & 10

Most ODI Centuries in Australia by a Visitor (6)

Most ODI runs by an Indian in Australia (1,530)

Follow Us

Records 11 & 12

8/15
Records 11 & 12

Most M.O.M Awards for India after 35 years of age (9)

Only Player to Win 2 ODI M.O.S v Australia in Australia

Follow Us

Records 13 & 14

9/15
Records 13 & 14

First Indian to Score 1,000 ODI runs v Australia in Australia

Joint 2nd Most ODI Centuries in Chases (17)

Follow Us

Records 15 & 16

10/15
Records 15 & 16

Became 1st Asian to Complete 150 Sixes in SENA

Most Sixes in SENA ODIs by Visitors (95)

Follow Us

Records 17 & 18

11/15
Records 17 & 18

Completed 50 International Centuries (3rd Indian)

Completed 8,000 ODI runs in Wins (3rd Indian)

Follow Us

Records 20 & 19

12/15
Records 20 & 19

Became 3rd Leading ODI Runscorer for India

Most International 100s by an Indian Opener v Australia (10)

Follow Us

Records 22 & 21

13/15
Records 22 & 21

Most 50+ Scores by an Indian Opener v Australia (23)

Joint Most M.O.S Awards v Australia in ODI (3)

Follow Us

Records 23

14/15
Records 23

Oldest to Win M.O.S v Australia in ODI format

 

Follow Us

Record Breaker

15/15
Record Breaker

From record-breaking centuries to leadership moments, Rohit Sharma’s ODI career continues to set benchmarks for future generations.

 

Follow Us
Rohit Sharma recordsRohit Sharma ODI recordsRohit Sharma 2025Rohit Sharma Australia ODIRohit Sharma 50th centuryRohit Sharma 121 runsRohit Sharma 168-run standRohit Sharma Virat Kohli partnershipRO-KO partnershipIndia vs Australia 2025India ODI recordsRohit Sharma milestonesRohit Sharma statsRohit Sharma sixesRohit Sharma centuriesRohit Sharma MOM awardsRohit Sharma MOS awardsRohit Sharma SENA recordsRohit Sharma overseas centuriesRohit Sharma oldest MOMRohit Sharma oldest MOSRohit Sharma leading runscorerRohit Sharma ODI runsRohit Sharma ODI hundredsRohit Sharma chase recordsRohit Sharma India openerRohit Sharma fastest centuryRohit Sharma India vs AustraliaRohit Sharma 2027 World CupVirat Kohli ODI recordsVirat Kohli 2025Virat Kohli RO-KO standRohit Sharma 3rd Indian 50 centuriesRohit Sharma record-breaking inningsRohit Sharma highest runs in AustraliaRohit Sharma most ODI sixesRohit Sharma international cricketRohit Sharma milestone
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
10 Players With Most Runs In ODI Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma At...
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For October 27- November 2: Single People Could Meet Someone Who Changes Their Life, Zodiacs
camera icon11
title
Strongest Passport
Think America Has The Strongest Passport? Think Again! See Who Actually Tops 2025 Rankings - Plus Where India And Pakistan Stand
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
10 Times Virat Kohli Proved Why He Is Called The Chase Master: From 82 Vs Pakistan To 100 vs Australia - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
satish shah dies
Who Was Satish Shah? Meet Late Actor Who Played 55 Characters In One Show — Know About His Family and Net Worth