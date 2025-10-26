Oldest To Win MOS To Most ODI 100s In SENA : 23 Records 'HITMAN' Rohit Sharma Set And Broke In This ODI Series
Rohit Sharma breaks and sets 23 ODI records in India’s 9-wicket win over Australia at SCG, including 50th international century, highest runs in Australia by an Indian, and record-breaking RO-KO partnership with Virat Kohli.
Rohit set and surpassed 23 major ODI records, including becoming the oldest Indian to win MOM and MOS awards, leading run-scorer for India as an opener, most ODI centuries in SENA, and completing 50 international centuries. This gallery highlights each record and celebrates Rohit’s enduring legacy as one of India’s greatest white-ball batsmen.
Sydney Masterclass
Rohit crafted a sublime 121 off 125 balls, featuring 13 fours and 3 sixes, while Kohli anchored the chase with a fluent 74 off 81 balls. Together, they added an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket as India comfortably chased down Australia’s 237-run target with 69 balls to spare.
Records 1 & 2
Leading Runscorer for India as Opener (15,787)
Joint Most Centuries for India as Opener (45)
Records 3 & 4
Joint Most ODI Centuries v Australia (9)
Oldest Indian to Win M.O.S in ODI (38 yrs)
Records 5 & 6
Oldest Indian to Win M.O.M in ODI (38 yrs)
Oldest Indian to Score ODI 100s in Overseas
Records 7 & 8
Oldest Asian to Score ODI 100s in Australia
Most ODI Centuries in SENA (14)
Records 9 & 10
Most ODI Centuries in Australia by a Visitor (6)
Most ODI runs by an Indian in Australia (1,530)
Records 11 & 12
Most M.O.M Awards for India after 35 years of age (9)
Only Player to Win 2 ODI M.O.S v Australia in Australia
Records 13 & 14
First Indian to Score 1,000 ODI runs v Australia in Australia
Joint 2nd Most ODI Centuries in Chases (17)
Records 15 & 16
Became 1st Asian to Complete 150 Sixes in SENA
Most Sixes in SENA ODIs by Visitors (95)
Records 17 & 18
Completed 50 International Centuries (3rd Indian)
Completed 8,000 ODI runs in Wins (3rd Indian)
Records 20 & 19
Became 3rd Leading ODI Runscorer for India
Most International 100s by an Indian Opener v Australia (10)
Records 22 & 21
Most 50+ Scores by an Indian Opener v Australia (23)
Joint Most M.O.S Awards v Australia in ODI (3)
Records 23
Oldest to Win M.O.S v Australia in ODI format
Record Breaker
From record-breaking centuries to leadership moments, Rohit Sharma’s ODI career continues to set benchmarks for future generations.
Trending Photos