NewsPhotosOTD: After Years Of Heartbreak, India Crowned T20 World Champions in 2024 ; Euphoric Night, Hardik Cries, Ro-Ko Retires & More
OTD: After Years Of Heartbreak, India Crowned T20 World Champions in 2024 ; Euphoric Night, Hardik Cries, Ro-Ko Retires & More

June 29, 2024, a date that will forever shine in Indian cricket folklore. After 17 long years, India finally lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, edging past South Africa in a last-over thriller at Barbados. The final wasn't just about cricket, it was about emotion, legacy, and redemption. Let’s relive the 10 iconic moments that defined that magical night.

 

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
The Grand Stage Set

The Grand Stage Set

Kensington Oval in Bridgetown buzzed with anticipation. India vs South Africa  was a final with two team looking for their share of glory over the years.

 

Kohli Turns Back the Clock

Kohli Turns Back the Clock

A 76-run gem from Kohli silenced doubters worldwide. His final T20I innings was a vintage masterclass as helped India recover after three quick wickets were fallen in succession. 

 

Axar’s Game-Changing Knock

Axar’s Game-Changing Knock

While Virat held one end it was Axar Patel’s late fireworks shifted the momentum. His crucial 47 off 31 gave India a fighting total of 176 ending as the game changer in hindsight.

 

Bumrah’s Magic Begins

Bumrah’s Magic Begins

Jasprit Bumrah’s first spell was pure theatre. His economy choked South Africa’s top order where he even dismissed opener Reeza Hendricks for 4 runs. 

 

Klaasen Scare for India

Klaasen Scare for India

Klaasen threatened to steal the World Cup from India's hand with a brutal 52. Tension peaked as India’s lead started to slip. South Africa needed 30 off 30 balls and only a miracle could have saved India.

 

Hardik’s Redemption Over

Hardik’s Redemption Over

Hardik Pandya dismissed Klaasen with a clever slower ball. His roar and tears told the story of personal redemption. Rohit while Talking to Star Sports called it the most ideal bowl for a T20 game.

 

Bumrah Breaks Their Back

Bumrah Breaks Their Back

Back for the death, Bumrah delivered heroics again. He removed Jansen and shifted the tide for India along with giving just 2 runs in his last over.

 

SKY’s Catch, Rohit’s Tears

SKY’s Catch, Rohit’s Tears

Hardik Pandya bowled the last over defending 16 off 6 balls. David Miller hit a low full loss for six on the first bowl but Suryakumar pulled off a jaw-dropping boundary catch.  South Africa choked, India held their calm with a astonishing comeback winning T20 World Cup 2024. Captain Rohit broke down in tears as this glory was  after years of heartbreak

 

Glory, Hugs & Farewells

Glory, Hugs & Farewells

Hardik wept into Rohit's arms as fireworks lit up the sky. A fairytale ending happened for India as they emerged as champions and what followed was legends Rohit, Virat and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from T20I format giving fans a bittersweet moment.

 

