Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3021372https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/pakistan-qualification-scenario-after-new-zealand-knock-out-sri-lanka-from-t20-world-cup-2026-how-can-salman-ali-aghas-team-still-qualify-for-semi-finals-all-scenarios-explained-3021372
NewsPhotosPakistan qualification scenario after NZ knocked out SL from T20 World Cup 2026: How can Salman Ali Agha's team still qualify for semi-finals? All scenarios explained
photoDetails

Pakistan qualification scenario after NZ knocked out SL from T20 World Cup 2026: How can Salman Ali Agha's team still qualify for semi-finals? All scenarios explained

Pakistan's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes are crumbling after New Zealand's 61-run thrashing of Sri Lanka. Pakistan MUST crush Sri Lanka on Feb 28 and pray England demolishes NZ to flip the NRR disaster. Epic do-or-die clash ahead

Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Pakistan’s Semi-Final Hopes Take Massive Hit

1/10
Pakistan’s Semi-Final Hopes Take Massive Hit

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-finals are hanging by a thread after New Zealand’s dominant win over Sri Lanka in the Super 8 clash in Colombo.

 

Follow Us

New Zealand’s Big Boost

2/10
New Zealand’s Big Boost

New Zealand national cricket team A clinical all-round performance pushed New Zealand to the brink of qualification, significantly complicating Pakistan’s path to the last four.

 

Follow Us

Match-Winners For The Kiwis

3/10
Match-Winners For The Kiwis

Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra starred in the 61-run win. Ravindra’s sensational 4/27 dismantled Sri Lanka’s batting lineup while Santner led from the front.

 

Follow Us

Group 2 Points Table Situation

4/10
Group 2 Points Table Situation

Group 2 Standings:

England cricket team – 4 points

New Zealand – 3 points

Pakistan national cricket team – 1 point

Sri Lanka national cricket team – 0 points

England have already qualified. Sri Lanka are eliminated.

Follow Us

Pakistan’s Remaining Fixture

5/10
Pakistan’s Remaining Fixture

Pakistan have just one match left:

February 28 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

It’s a must-win encounter for the Men in Green.

Follow Us

Scenario 1 – The Only Realistic Hope

6/10
Scenario 1 – The Only Realistic Hope

If New Zealand lose to England and Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka, both teams will finish on 3 points.

Qualification will then depend on Net Run Rate (NRR) — and Pakistan must win by a massive margin while hoping New Zealand lose heavily.

Follow Us

The NRR Challenge

7/10
The NRR Challenge

New Zealand currently have a superior NRR (+3.050).

Pakistan’s NRR stands at -0.461.

Overturning this gap would require an extraordinary win combined with a heavy New Zealand defeat.

Follow Us

Scenario 2 – Early Elimination

8/10
Scenario 2 – Early Elimination

If:

New Zealand beat England - Pakistan eliminated immediately.

Pakistan lose to Sri Lanka - Eliminated.

NZ vs ENG is washed out - Pakistan eliminated regardless of their result.

Follow Us

Sri Lanka Already Out

9/10
Sri Lanka Already Out

Despite being eliminated, Sri Lanka can still play spoilers. Pakistan cannot afford complacency in their final Super 8 game.

 

Follow Us

Tightrope For Salman Ali Agha’s Men

10/10
Tightrope For Salman Ali Agha’s Men

Salman Ali Agha and his team now rely on both performance and mathematics.

A big win is mandatory. A New Zealand collapse is essential. Anything less and Pakistan’s T20 World Cup dream ends in the Super 8 stage.

Follow Us
Pakistan semi-final qualification scenarioPakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8New Zealand knock out Sri LankaT20 World Cup 2026 semi-final racePakistan NRR qualification scenario
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Rashmika–Vijay Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Inside Haldi & Sangeet pics, guest list, two ceremonies,menu, muhurat time and location — all you need to know
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 players with most runs in a T20 World Cup edition: Virat Kohli at 1st, Babar Azam at 3rd, Sahibzada Farhan at...; check full list
camera icon8
title
7 waterfalls in india you must visit
India’s 7 must-visit waterfalls for the perfect summer vacation - Beat the heat with natural escapes
camera icon5
title
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding: A look at their 5 most adorable on-screen moments - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Shoaib Malik fourth marriage rumor
FACT CHECK: Is Shoaib Malik Preparing for a Fourth Marriage with Pakistani actress Laiba Khan?