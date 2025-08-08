Pakistan's Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan Returns, Shadab Khan, Out Fakhar Zaman Doubtful
India vs Pakistan is scheduled on September 14th. This will be first game post Operation Sindoor.
Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025
As the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, Pakistan's probable squad reveals crucial developments. Babar Azam is poised to return, while vice-captain Shadab Khan is ruled out due to injury. Opener Fakhar Zaman remains doubtful, with his fitness still under assessment ahead of the tournament.
Babar Azam Expected to Make Comeback After Brief Absence
Babar Azam, who last played a T20I in December 2024, is likely to be drafted back into the squad, given the uncertainty around Fakhar Zaman’s hamstring injury. Despite a modest recent form, his experience and leadership are highly valued by Head Coach Mike Hesson.
Mohammed Rizwan Returns Confidently for the Asia Cup
Mohammad Rizwan is set to be a key part of Pakistan’s squad, bringing stability as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. His presence is crucial for the team's middle order and leadership dynamics.
Shadab Khan Out Due to Recurring Shoulder Injury
Shadab Khan has been ruled out until September/October following surgery for a recurring shoulder injury, ruling him out of both the upcoming tri-nation series and Asia Cup. This leaves a significant gap in Pakistan’s spin bowling options.
Fakhar Zaman’s Participation Still Uncertain
Fakhar Zaman is currently undergoing fitness assessment at the PCB’s National Cricket Academy in Lahore after suffering a hamstring injury on the recent West Indies tour. His availability for the Asia Cup remains doubtful.
Tri-nation Series Against Afghanistan and UAE as Warm-up
Pakistan will warm up for the Asia Cup by competing in a tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and the UAE in Sharjah. This series is seen as a critical platform to test combinations and strategies.
Pakistan Locked in Tough Pool A with India, Oman, and UAE
In Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan is placed alongside arch-rivals India, Oman, and hosts UAE in Pool A. This group promises intense competition and high-stakes matches, especially the marquee India-Pakistan clash.
Salman Ali Agha to Lead as Captain
Salman Ali Agha is expected to retain captaincy for the tri-series and Asia Cup, guiding a young squad through a transitional phase. Under his leadership, Pakistan has shown mixed results with promising progress.
Youth-Centric Squad with Experienced Players’ Support
While PCB favors a youth-focused squad, experienced players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan could be recalled for key matches, ensuring a balance between freshness and experience.
Pakistan’s Probable Squad List
Saim Ayub, Babar Azam or Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Mirza.
Final Squad Announcement Expected Soon
The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to announce the final squad during the second week of August. Selections will depend on player fitness and tactical considerations ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup tournament.
Pictures - (X)
