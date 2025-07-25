Advertisement
Pant's Fractured Toe, Watson Bloodied Knee To Kumble's Broken Spell: Cricketers Who Played Despite Injuries
Pant's Fractured Toe, Watson Bloodied Knee To Kumble's Broken Spell: Cricketers Who Played Despite Injuries

On Day 2 of the 4th Test, Rishabh Pant exemplified remarkable courage. Despite sustaining a toe fracture that had him carted off the field on Day 1, he returned to bat. His valiant effort helped India reach a respectable total, showcasing his unwavering commitment. This performance stands as a testament to his fighting spirit.

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Valiant Heroes

On Day 2 of the 4th Test, Rishabh Pant exemplified remarkable courage. Despite sustaining a toe fracture that had him carted off the field on Day 1, he returned to bat. His valiant effort helped India reach a respectable total, showcasing his unwavering commitment. This performance stands as a testament to his fighting spirit. Here are such moments - 

 

Rishabh Pant: Battling Through Pain

Rishabh Pant: Battling Through Pain

Pant's decision to return to the crease, even with a confirmed toe fracture, highlighted his dedication to the team. His resilience under immense physical discomfort inspired teammates and fans alike. This act of bravery added another chapter to his reputation as a fearless cricketer. It was a true demonstration of playing through the pain barrier.

 

Shane Watson: The Bloodied Knee

Shane Watson: The Bloodied Knee

Shane Watson's performance in the IPL 2019 final for Chennai Super Kings is legendary. He batted with a bleeding knee, sustained during fielding, yet continued to smash boundaries. Despite the visible injury, he scored a breathtaking 80 runs, almost single-handedly winning the title. His sheer determination left an unforgettable mark.

 

Anil Kumble: The Broken Jaw Spell

Anil Kumble: The Broken Jaw Spell

Anil Kumble displayed extraordinary grit during India's tour of West Indies in 2002. After breaking his jaw while batting, he returned to bowl 14 consecutive overs. With his head bandaged, he dismissed Brian Lara, showcasing immense courage and commitment to the team's cause. It remains one of cricket's most iconic acts of bravery.

 

Steve Smith: The Ashes Concussion Battle (2019

Steve Smith: The Ashes Concussion Battle (2019

During the 2019 Ashes series, Steve Smith faced a brutal bouncer that resulted in a concussion. Despite the severe blow, he returned to bat in the same Test, defying expectations. His determination to continue playing, even after such a serious injury, highlighted his incredible mental fortitude. He later missed a Test due to the concussion, but his initial return was remarkable.

 

Rohit Sharma: Leading Through Niggles

Rohit Sharma: Leading Through Niggles

Rohit Sharma, known for his elegant batting, has often played through various minor injuries and niggles. His commitment to leading the team, even when not at 100% physical fitness, underscores his dedication. He consistently puts the team's needs before his own comfort, a true mark of a resilient captain. His presence alone often inspires confidence.

 

Glenn Maxwell: The World Cup 2023 Miracle

Glenn Maxwell: The World Cup 2023 Miracle

Glenn Maxwell delivered one of cricket's most astonishing innings during the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan. Battling severe cramps, back spasms, and barely able to run, he scored an unbeaten 201. His heroic double century, largely hit on one leg, rescued Australia from certain defeat. This incredible display of resilience secured a famous victory and a semi-final spot.

 

Nathan Lyon: The Hobbling Hero of Ashes 2023

Nathan Lyon: The Hobbling Hero of Ashes 2023

Nathan Lyon suffered a significant calf injury during the Ashes 2023 series, ruling him out of bowling. However, in a crucial moment, he hobbled out to bat in the second innings, supporting his teammate Pat Cummins. His brave, one-legged walk to the crease and subsequent contribution, though small in runs, was a massive psychological boost. It was a testament to team spirit.

 

