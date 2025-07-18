Perry Better Than Ronaldo & Tendulkar, Sachin More ODI 5Wkt Hauls Than Warne: 10 Shocking Cricket Stats That Will Blow Your Mind

10 / 11

While England has achieved significant success in various sports, including winning the Cricket ODI (2019) and T20 (2010, 2022) World Cups, the claim of being the only country to win all listed World Cups (Football, Rugby Union, Cricket ODI, Cricket T20) is not entirely accurate. They have won the Football World Cup once (1966) and the Rugby World Cup once (2003), but not all listed categories.