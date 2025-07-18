Perry Better Than Ronaldo & Tendulkar, Sachin More ODI 5Wkt Hauls Than Warne: 10 Shocking Cricket Stats That Will Blow Your Mind
Cricket, often called a game of glorious uncertainties, is rich with fascinating statistics and surprising records. Here is a look at ten mind-blowing facts that showcase the unique and sometimes unexpected aspects of the sport and its legendary players. Prepare to be amazed!
Stats That Will Blow Your Mind
Shubman Gill's Knockout Milestone
Did You Know young Indian opener Shubman Gill reached an ODI World Cup knockout fifty before the legendary Virat Kohli. This highlights Gill's early impact and composure in high-pressure tournament matches.
Sachin Tendulkar's Unexpected Bowling Feat
Despite being primarily known for his batting prowess, Sachin Tendulkar boasts more five-wicket hauls in ODIs than bowling legends like Shane Warne, Kapil Dev, and Imran Khan. This remarkable statistic underscores his often-underestimated all-round capabilities.
Jasprit Bumrah's Record-Breaking Test Over
Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah holds a unique and astonishing record for scoring the most runs in a single over in Test match history, with an incredible 35 runs. This unexpected batting blitz occurred against England, showcasing his rare hitting power.
Ellyse Perry: A Dual-Sport Phenomenon
Australian superstar Ellyse Perry showcases incredible versatility across sports. She holds a unique record: more football World Cup knockout goals than Cristiano Ronaldo and more Cricket World Cup knockout game runs than Sachin Tendulkar, highlighting her unparalleled achievements in two major global sports.
Nathan Lyon's Impeccable Discipline
Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has achieved an astonishing feat in his Test career, having bowled 34,502 deliveries without conceding a single no-ball. This remarkable statistic is a testament to his incredible control, precision, and unwavering discipline.
Chris Martin: A Bowler's Batting Anomaly
New Zealand pacer Chris Martin had a respectable Test bowling career, taking 233 wickets. However, his batting record stands in stark contrast: in 71 matches, he managed to score a mere 123 career runs, solidifying his reputation as a true tail-ender.
Pioneering Women's Cricket World Cup
A significant yet often overlooked fact is that the first Women's Cricket World Cup was held in 1973, predating the inaugural Men's Cricket World Cup in 1975 by two years. This highlights the pioneering spirit and early establishment of women's international cricket.
Broad Family Batting Reversal
In a fascinating family twist, Stuart Broad, primarily a fast bowler, boasts a higher individual Test score (169) than his father, Chris Broad, who was a specialist opening batsman (162). This unusual statistic showcases Stuart's surprising batting capabilities.
England's World Cup Triumphs Across Sports
While England has achieved significant success in various sports, including winning the Cricket ODI (2019) and T20 (2010, 2022) World Cups, the claim of being the only country to win all listed World Cups (Football, Rugby Union, Cricket ODI, Cricket T20) is not entirely accurate. They have won the Football World Cup once (1966) and the Rugby World Cup once (2003), but not all listed categories.
A Unique Day In Indian Cricket History
March 2, 2008, holds a unique place in Indian cricket history: Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma batted together in an international match only once, during the CB 2008 1st Finals. Coincidentally, on the very same day, Virat Kohli led India to victory in the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia, marking a pivotal moment for three Indian cricketing legends.
