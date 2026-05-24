Players to score most runs in an IPL season at No.4 or below: Heinrich Klaasen on top, Rohit Sharma at 4th spot, Rishabh Pant at...; check full list
The IPL has witnessed several dominant batting performances over the years but scoring consistently from the middle or lower order remains one of the toughest challenges in T20 cricket. Batters coming in at No.4 or below often face pressure situations, reduced overs, and demanding match scenarios. However, a select group of players like Heinrich Klaasen, Rohit Sharma and others have managed to dominate even from these difficult positions, producing impactful seasons while batting down the order.
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Heinrich Klaasen has produced a historic campaign in IPL 2026, scoring 606 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 159.47 so far, with all his runs coming at No.4 or below. Klaasen became the first player in T20 history to score more than 600 runs in a tournament while batting at No.4 or lower, breaking Rishabh Pant's long-standing record. He also emerged as a key match-winner for SRH throughout the season with consistent power-hitting in the middle order. He remains one of the strongest contenders for the orange cap, standing just behind top-order batters in the overall race. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Heinrich Klaasen's Impact for SRH In IPL 2026
Beyond the numbers, Klaasen's explosive batting ensured SRH maintained strong momentum in the middle overs. His strike rate of 159.47 highlighted his ability to dominate spin and pace under pressure, making him one of the most valuable middle-order batters of the season. He is currently the highest run-scorer among players batting at No.4 or below in IPL 2026, ahead of several top-order specialists. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Heinrich Klaasen in Orange Cap Race
It is incredibly rare to see a middle-order batsman consistently challenge for the Orange Cap in the IPL, but Heinrich Klaasen is defying the usual T20 blueprint in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Klaasen, batting primarily at Number 4 or 5 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has managed to turn this narrative on its head by delivering unmatched efficiency. With his match-winning knocks, Klaasen has scored 606 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 159.47 so far. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rishabh Pant (DC) - IPL 2018
Before Klaasen, Rishabh Pant held the record for the most runs in a T20 season while batting at No.4 or below. He scored 579 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2018 at a strike rate of 175.98. Pant’s season featured explosive batting performances, with the highest score of 128 runs, along with consistent boundary hitting that made him one of the most dangerous middle-order batters that year. However, Pant has endured a difficult season in IPL 2026 as captain, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finishing at the bottom of the table and being eliminated from the tournament. He managed to score only 286 runs this season, reflecting his struggles with form. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Riyan Parag (RR) - IPL 2024
Riyan Parag had a breakthrough season in IPL 2024, scoring 573 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 149.21. He played several impactful knocks in the middle order, including four half-centuries, and hit 33 sixes, showcasing his growing reputation as a reliable lower-middle-order batter. His ability to finish innings and accelerate under pressure made him a key contributor for Rajasthan Royals. In IPL 2026, as captain of Rajasthan Royals, Parag has continued to play a crucial role, scoring 272 runs in 12 matches while leading the side and providing stability in the middle order. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Rohit Sharma (MI) - IPL 2013
Rohit Sharma delivered a strong season in IPL 2013, scoring 538 runs in 19 innings at a strike rate of 131.54 in the middle order. He showcased his explosive batting ability by hitting 28 sixes throughout the tournament, underlining his power-hitting skills in crucial moments. One of his standout performances came in a rapid half-century off just 28 balls, highlighting his ability to accelerate under pressure. Rohit’s contributions proved vital in several matches, where his controlled aggression and finishing ability added momentum to his team’s innings. His season remains a notable example of impactful middle-order batting in the IPL. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - IPL 2021
Glenn Maxwell's IPL 2021 campaign was one of the most explosive middle-order performances, as he scored 513 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 144.10. He hit 21 sixes and registered 6 half-centuries, consistently rescuing and accelerating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings from difficult situations. (Pic Credits: IANS)
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