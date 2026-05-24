Players to score most runs in an IPL season at No.4 or below: Heinrich Klaasen on top, Rohit Sharma at 4th spot, Rishabh Pant at...; check full list 

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Before Klaasen, Rishabh Pant held the record for the most runs in a T20 season while batting at No.4 or below. He scored 579 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2018 at a strike rate of 175.98. Pant’s season featured explosive batting performances, with the highest score of 128 runs, along with consistent boundary hitting that made him one of the most dangerous middle-order batters that year. However, Pant has endured a difficult season in IPL 2026 as captain, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finishing at the bottom of the table and being eliminated from the tournament. He managed to score only 286 runs this season, reflecting his struggles with form. (Pic Credits: IANS)