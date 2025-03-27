Punjab Kings, MI & KKR, and More: IPL's Most Successful Teams in 200+ Run Hunts
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its thrilling competition, and after the impact player rule in 2022, teams have become more aggressive in batting. Here’s a short description for each team's 200+ successful run chases in IPL history:
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 7 Times
Punjab Kings is one of the explosive teams of IPL and tops the list of the most 200+ successful run chases in IPL history with 7 successful run chases.
Mumbai Indians (MI) - 5 Times
The five-time IPL champions have chased 200+ totals with their strong middle-order, featuring big names like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Suryakumar Yadav.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 3 Times
RCB was the first team to cross 250+ runs in IPL history, and the power hitters like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers have managed thrilling chases, leveraging their strong batting lineup.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 3 Times
KKR’s fearless approach, powered by Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, has helped them pull off stunning 200+ run chases over the years.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 3 Times
CSK, under MS Dhoni’s leadership, has been known for calculated chases, with contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, and Faf du Plessis.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 3 Times
One of the newer franchises, LSG has already made a mark with aggressive chases, thanks to players like KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 3 Times
RR has showcased its batting depth with successful high-scoring chases, often powered by Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 2 Times
Sunrisers Hyderabad have scored multiple 200+ scores, and they have chased twice the 200+ total with the strong performance of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan.
Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 Times
DC’s young and aggressive batting unit, including Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and David Warner, has enabled them to complete two big chases.
