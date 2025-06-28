Punjab Kings Stunned: Struggling Glenn Maxwell Turns It Around In MLC
Glenn Maxwell’s 2025 cricket season has been a story of two halves: a disappointing IPL campaign followed by a spectacular MLC 2025 performance. Let’s dive into his contrasting stats across both tournaments.
Rollercoaster Ride
MLC 2025 - Innings Played
6 Innings Played in MLC 2025 The MLC 2025, however, has been a completely different story. Maxwell has played 6 innings, but this time, his impact has been far greater. He turned the tournament on its head with his explosive batting.
MLC 2025 - Runs Scored
227 Runs in MLC 2025 In MLC 2025, Maxwell has scored an astonishing 227 runs in just 6 innings, making him one of the most consistent and destructive batters in the tournament. His ability to accelerate and change the game has been on full display.
MLC 2025 - Strike Rate
200.8 Strike Rate in MLC 2025 Maxwell’s performance in MLC has been explosive, with a strike rate of 200.8. His aggressive approach at the crease has been unmatched, often taking the game away from the opposition in a matter of overs.
MLC 2025 - Sixes Hit
23 Sixes in MLC 2025 Maxwell’s firepower has been evident with 23 sixes in MLC 2025, proving his dominance with the bat. His ability to clear the ropes consistently has made him a key player and a fan favorite in the tournament.
Maxwell’s IPL Career Stats
141 Matches | 2819 Runs Over his IPL career, Maxwell has played 141 matches, accumulating a total of 2819 runs. While his 2025 season has been subpar, his overall IPL record showcases his talent and consistency over the years.
IPL 2025 - Strike Rate
97.95 Strike Rate in IPL 2025 Maxwell’s strike rate of 97.95 in IPL 2025 reflects his inability to get going. He couldn't unleash his aggressive style or dominate the bowlers, and that hurt his team’s overall momentum in the tournament.
IPL 2025 - Runs Scored
48 Runs in IPL 2025 In his 6 innings, Maxwell managed to score only 48 runs, struggling to make any substantial contribution. While he had his moments, it wasn’t the explosive Maxwell we’re used to seeing in the IPL.
IPL 2025 - Innings Played
6 Innings Played in IPL 2025 Maxwell’s IPL 2025 was underwhelming, as he featured in just 6 innings. Despite being a key player for his franchise, he couldn’t find the rhythm required to impact games consistently in this year’s IPL.
