Queens Of The Pitch: Glamorous Women Behind IPL Teams, Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta To Juhi Chawla
The Indian Premier League is not just about thrilling cricket; it's a spectacle of business, entertainment, and undeniable star power. Behind the scenes, a group of dynamic women have carved out significant roles, bringing their unique blend of glamour, business acumen, and passion to the league. From Bollywood stars to astute corporate leaders, these women are more than just team owners; they are integral to the IPL's vibrant identity.
Juhi Chawla
The Bollywood Charm of Kolkata Knight RidersA beloved Bollywood actress, Juhi Chawla brings a touch of cinematic charm to the Kolkata Knight Riders. As a co-owner of the franchise since its inception, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Mehta, she has been a constant presence, cheering on her team with infectious enthusiasm. Her involvement adds a unique blend of celebrity appeal and business insight to one of the IPL's most popular teams, making her a familiar and admired face at matches and auctions.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta, the effervescent Bollywood star, has been a driving force behind the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) since the league's very first season. Her passionate involvement, often seen animatedly supporting her team from the stands or participating actively in player auctions, makes her one of the most recognizable and enduring female faces in the IPL. Her dedication and vibrant personality embody the spirit of the franchise.
Kavya Maran
Kavya Maran has become a prominent and highly recognized figure as the CEO of SunRisers Hyderabad. As the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman of the Sun Group, she plays a crucial role in the team's strategic decisions and operations. Her consistent presence at auctions and matches, coupled with her sharp business acumen and youthful energy, has made her a popular and influential personality among IPL fans.
Shilpa Shetty
Actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty brought significant star power and glamour to the Rajasthan Royals during her tenure as a co-owner. Her high-profile involvement, alongside her husband Raj Kundra, added an extra layer of celebrity appeal to the inaugural IPL champions. While no longer directly involved in ownership, her association left a memorable mark on the league's early years, highlighting the blend of sports and entertainment.
Gayatri Reddy
Gayatri Reddy was the face of the Deccan Chargers, the Hyderabad-based franchise that won the IPL title in 2009. As the daughter of T. Venkattram Reddy, the owner of Deccan Chronicle, she was a graceful and visible presence at team events and matches. Her involvement represented a significant female presence in the league's ownership landscape during the Chargers' active years, contributing to the league's diverse ownership profile.
Rupa Gurunath
Rupa Gurunath holds a significant position within the Chennai Super Kings' ownership structure as a Whole-time Director of India Cements Limited, the parent company. As the daughter of N. Srinivasan, a former BCCI and ICC chief, she carries a deep understanding of cricket administration and business. Her role underscores the influential, albeit often behind-the-scenes, presence of women in shaping the legacy of one of the IPL's most successful franchises.
Hina Nagarajan
Royal Challengers Bangalore is owned by United Spirits Limited, a corporate entity, Hina Nagarajan holds a pivotal role as the current CEO and Managing Director of United Spirits. Her leadership signifies the strong female presence at the helm of major corporations that own IPL franchises. Her strategic oversight contributes to the brand and operational direction of RCB, demonstrating women's leadership in the corporate aspects of the IPL.
