Queens Of The Pitch: Glamorous Women Behind IPL Teams, Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta To Juhi Chawla

3 / 8

Preity Zinta, the effervescent Bollywood star, has been a driving force behind the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) since the league's very first season. Her passionate involvement, often seen animatedly supporting her team from the stands or participating actively in player auctions, makes her one of the most recognizable and enduring female faces in the IPL. Her dedication and vibrant personality embody the spirit of the franchise.