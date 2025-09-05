Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955771https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/r-ashwin-to-play-bbl-meet-7-indian-cricketers-who-played-in-overseas-leagues-after-retirement-2955771
NewsPhotosR Ashwin To Play BBL : Meet 7 Indian Cricketers Who Played In Overseas Leagues After Retirement
photoDetails

R Ashwin To Play BBL : Meet 7 Indian Cricketers Who Played In Overseas Leagues After Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from the IPL and is now exploring new cricketing ventures. The veteran spinner is in advanced talks to join Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

R Ashwin Retires

1/8
R Ashwin Retires

Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from the IPL and is now exploring new cricketing ventures.The veteran spinner is in advanced talks to join Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). Let’s look at other Indian cricketers who played in overseas leagues after retiring from Indian cricket.

 

Follow Us

Munaf Patel (LPL)

2/8
Munaf Patel (LPL)

2011 World Cup winner Munaf Patel retired from cricket in 2018.He was picked by Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League (2020). The former pacer added overseas experience after a long India and IPL career.

 

Follow Us

Yuvraj Singh (GT20 Canada)

3/8
Yuvraj Singh (GT20 Canada)

Yuvraj Singh quit Indian cricket in 2019, ending a glorious era.He joined Toronto Nationals in Global T20 Canada 2020. Yuvraj scored 153 runs in six matches and even took two wickets.

 

Follow Us

Robin Uthappa (ILT20)

4/8
Robin Uthappa (ILT20)

Robin Uthappa stepped away from Indian and IPL cricket in 2022.Dubai Capitals signed him up for the ILT20 2023 season. The stylish batsman continued to bring flair in the UAE league.

 

Follow Us

Yusuf Pathan (ILT20)

5/8
Yusuf Pathan (ILT20)

Yusuf Pathan retired completely from Indian cricket in 2021.He later joined Dubai Capitals for ILT20 alongside Uthappa. Pathan carried his big-hitting legacy into the overseas format.

 

Follow Us

Ambati Rayudu (CPL)

6/8
Ambati Rayudu (CPL)

Ambati Rayudu ended his IPL and India journey in 2023.Soon after, he joined St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2023. He replaced Tristan Stubbs and became only the 2nd Indian in CPL.

 

Follow Us

Shikhar Dhawan (NPL)

7/8
Shikhar Dhawan (NPL)

Shikhar Dhawan retired from all forms of Indian cricket in 2024.The opener then played in the Nepal Premier League 2024 edition. Dhawan became the first Indian star to feature in Nepal’s T20 league.

 

Follow Us

Dinesh Karthik (SA20)

8/8
Dinesh Karthik (SA20)

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik retired from cricket in 2024. In 2025, he joined Paarl Royals in South Africa’s SA20 League. The veteran finisher added his skills to the growing franchise league.

 

Follow Us
Indian cricketers overseas leaguesIndian players in BBLIndian players in CPLIndian cricketers after retirementAshwin BBL newsAshwin retires from IPLAshwin in Big Bash LeagueMunaf Patel LPLMunaf Patel Kandy TuskersYuvraj Singh GT20 CanadaYuvraj in Canada LeagueRobin Uthappa ILT20Uthappa Dubai CapitalsYusuf Pathan ILT20Yusuf Pathan Dubai teamRayudu CPL 2023Ambati Rayudu St KittsIndian cricketers in CPLShikhar Dhawan NPLDhawan Nepal LeagueDinesh Karthik SA20Karthik Paarl Royalsretired Indian players overseasIndian cricket legends abroadIndian players in foreign leaguesoverseas leagues Indian starsIPL retirees foreign leaguesretired cricketers in T20 leaguesIndian cricket players BBLIndian cricket players CPLIndian cricket players ILT20Indian cricketers post-retirementRavichandran Ashwin BBLAshwin foreign leagueAshwin new team 2025Ashwin cricket futureMunaf Patel comebackYuvraj Singh foreign leagueRobin Uthappa UAE leagueYusuf Pathan T2
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Indian cricketers overseas leagues
R Ashwin To Play BBL : Meet 7 Indian Cricketers Who Played In Overseas Leagues After Retirement
camera icon11
title
Pragyan Ojha love story
Happy Birthday Pragyan Ojha: Inside His Heartwarming Hyderabadi Love Story with Karabee Pasupulate
camera icon8
title
SIP
SIP Tips: 5 Things You Must Do For Your To Make Your Portfolio Grow
camera icon9
title
Actresses Trolled Online
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Been Brutally Trolled Online: Body-Shaming, To Age-Shaming - They Faced It All!
camera icon10
title
England ODI 2025
ICC Rankings Shock: England Faces Tough Road to 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualification
NEWS ON ONE CLICK