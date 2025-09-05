R Ashwin To Play BBL : Meet 7 Indian Cricketers Who Played In Overseas Leagues After Retirement
Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from the IPL and is now exploring new cricketing ventures. The veteran spinner is in advanced talks to join Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).
R Ashwin Retires
Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from the IPL and is now exploring new cricketing ventures.The veteran spinner is in advanced talks to join Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). Let’s look at other Indian cricketers who played in overseas leagues after retiring from Indian cricket.
Munaf Patel (LPL)
2011 World Cup winner Munaf Patel retired from cricket in 2018.He was picked by Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League (2020). The former pacer added overseas experience after a long India and IPL career.
Yuvraj Singh (GT20 Canada)
Yuvraj Singh quit Indian cricket in 2019, ending a glorious era.He joined Toronto Nationals in Global T20 Canada 2020. Yuvraj scored 153 runs in six matches and even took two wickets.
Robin Uthappa (ILT20)
Robin Uthappa stepped away from Indian and IPL cricket in 2022.Dubai Capitals signed him up for the ILT20 2023 season. The stylish batsman continued to bring flair in the UAE league.
Yusuf Pathan (ILT20)
Yusuf Pathan retired completely from Indian cricket in 2021.He later joined Dubai Capitals for ILT20 alongside Uthappa. Pathan carried his big-hitting legacy into the overseas format.
Ambati Rayudu (CPL)
Ambati Rayudu ended his IPL and India journey in 2023.Soon after, he joined St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2023. He replaced Tristan Stubbs and became only the 2nd Indian in CPL.
Shikhar Dhawan (NPL)
Shikhar Dhawan retired from all forms of Indian cricket in 2024.The opener then played in the Nepal Premier League 2024 edition. Dhawan became the first Indian star to feature in Nepal’s T20 league.
Dinesh Karthik (SA20)
Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik retired from cricket in 2024. In 2025, he joined Paarl Royals in South Africa’s SA20 League. The veteran finisher added his skills to the growing franchise league.
Trending Photos