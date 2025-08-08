R Ashwin To Rahul Tripathi : 6 Players CSK Can Release To Get Sanju Samson Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions
Sanju Samson Set To Part Ways With Rajasthan Royals?
Sanju Samson is reportedly keen on leaving Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, ending an eight-year association with the franchise.CSK has shown strong interest in acquiring Samson as a wicketkeeper-batter and potential leader. The trade or release will depend on negotiations and player exchanges between the franchises. Here are 6 Players CSK Can Release To Get Sanju Samson Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions -
Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Tripathi’s recent IPL performances have been modest, making him a candidate to be released by CSK. His exit could free salary cap space and create room for Samson’s acquisition. Tripathi brings experience but faces stiff competition in CSK’s batting lineup.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashwin’s presence brings experience to CSK’s spin attack, yet his IPL 2025 season was up and down. CSK might consider releasing Ashwin to rejuvenate the squad or to balance finances. If freed, it could make way for newer bowling options alongside Samson’s arrival.
Mukesh Choudhary
Emerging fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary showed promise but CSK may release him to accommodate new squad needs. His exit could be strategic as CSK rebuilds for a stronger 2026 campaign. Choudhary’s pace and youth have potential but competition is fierce.
Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis, an overseas pacer, has been part of CSK's plans but may be released due to squad composition constraints. Releasing Ellis could open up an overseas slot, useful if Samson joins needing adjustments. His performances so far exhibited promise, but priorities may shift with new acquisitions.
Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda offers batting depth and handy bowling but inconsistent form might make him a release candidate. CSK may look to reshuffle their middle order with Samson’s inclusion, impacting Hooda’s spot. His release would reflect CSK’s intent to refine balance and leadership.
Devon Conway
Devon Conway’s role as a key overseas batter might be reconsidered if CSK aims to optimize overseas slots. Due to the IPL’s foreign player limit, releasing Conway could accommodate Samson while retaining core players. Conway’s solid batting record is respected but strategic decisions might influence his fate.
Chennai Super Kings Full Squad Overview Heading Into 2026
CSK’s squad includes MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.
MS Dhoni’s Era Nears End; CSK Searching for a Wicketkeeping Leader
After decades of success under MS Dhoni, CSK is preparing for transition in leadership and wicketkeeping roles. Samson is seen as a natural candidate to fill this void, combining batting prowess with leadership potential. CSK’s next phase hinges on finding the right balance as Dhoni steps back.
