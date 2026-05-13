Rahul Dravid buys Dublin Guardians: Meet all 6 owners of Europe’s new T20 league ETPL; Abhishek Bachchan, Rohan Lund to Faf Du Plessis - In pics

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The ETPL is not just another T20 league it represents Europe’s first ICC-sanctioned multi-country franchise cricket tournament. Backed by Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and Cricket Netherlands, the competition aims to create a pathway for emerging European cricketers to share dressing rooms with global stars like Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, and Mitchell Marsh.

With Rahul Dravid, Chris Gayle, Steve Waugh, Glenn Maxwell, and Jonty Rhodes now attached to franchises, ETPL has already secured the kind of star power most new leagues dream about. Europe’s cricket experiment suddenly feels very real.