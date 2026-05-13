Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3047255https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/rahul-dravid-buys-dublin-guardians-meet-all-6-owners-of-europe-s-new-t20-league-etpl-abhishek-bacchan-rohan-lund-to-faf-du-plessis-in-pics-3047255
NewsPhotosRahul Dravid buys Dublin Guardians: Meet all 6 owners of Europe’s new T20 league ETPL; Abhishek Bachchan, Rohan Lund to Faf Du Plessis - In pics
photoDetails

Rahul Dravid buys Dublin Guardians: Meet all 6 owners of Europe’s new T20 league ETPL; Abhishek Bachchan, Rohan Lund to Faf Du Plessis - In pics

Check all six European T20 Premier League franchise owners as Rahul Dravid joins Dublin Guardians alongside Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes and more cricket legends.

Updated:May 13, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
Follow Us

ETPL owners

1/8
ETPL owners

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) officially completed its six-team ownership structure during a major launch event in Dublin ahead of the competition’s 2026 debut season. The biggest headline of the evening came with Indian legend Rahul Dravid being unveiled as owner of the Dublin Guardians franchise. Featuring global cricket icons, international investors, and ICC backing, ETPL is positioning itself as Europe’s biggest cricket revolution.

 

Follow Us

Dublin Guardians

2/8
Dublin Guardians

Rahul Dravid - Dublin Franchise

Rahul Dravid’s entry into franchise ownership instantly became the headline moment of the ETPL launch. The former India head coach said the league’s grassroots vision and focus on nurturing European cricket talent convinced him to invest in the Dublin franchise. Dravid emphasized that helping young cricketers grow has always been central to his cricketing philosophy, making ETPL a natural fit for his long-term vision.

Follow Us

Belfast Franchise

3/8
Belfast Franchise

Glenn Maxwell and Rohan Lund - Belfast Franchise

Belfast secured one of the biggest T20 superstars in world cricket as co-owner. Glenn Maxwell’s involvement immediately adds entertainment value and international visibility to the league. Known for his aggressive batting and larger-than-life personality, Maxwell’s presence could become a huge attraction for overseas players considering ETPL participation.

Follow Us

Edinburgh Franchise

4/8
Edinburgh Franchise

Kyle Mills, Nathan McCullum & Rachel Wiseman - Edinburgh Franchise

The Edinburgh ownership group combines cricketing experience with strategic sports investment. Former New Zealand internationals Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum bring deep understanding of franchise cricket and player development, while Rachel Wiseman strengthens the business side of the project. Edinburgh are expected to focus heavily on long-term talent development pathways.

Follow Us

Glasgow Franchise

5/8
Glasgow Franchise

Vipul Aggarwal and Chris Gayle -Glasgow Franchise

Few names carry more T20 aura than Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss joining the Glasgow franchise instantly gives ETPL star power and global reach. Alongside entrepreneur Vipul Aggarwal, Gayle’s involvement could help attract marquee overseas talent and massive fan engagement. Glasgow may quickly emerge as one of the league’s glamour teams.

Follow Us

Amsterdam Franchise

6/8
Amsterdam Franchise

Steve Waugh, Jamie Dwyer & Tim Thomas - Amsterdam Franchise

Amsterdam’s ownership group blends cricket and hockey excellence. Former Australian captain Steve Waugh brings elite leadership pedigree and global sporting credibility to the project. With strong international investment backing, Amsterdam are positioning themselves as one of ETPL’s most professionally structured franchises ahead of the inaugural season.

Follow Us

Rotterdam Franchise

7/8
Rotterdam Franchise

Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis & Investors - Rotterdam Franchise

Rotterdam arguably possess the most star-studded ownership group in the league. Jonty Rhodes and Faf du Plessis headline a consortium that also includes Glashin, Samir Shah, and managing partner Madhukar Shree. With Rhodes’ coaching expertise and Faf’s franchise cricket experience worldwide, Rotterdam could become one of ETPL’s early favourites both commercially and competitively.

Follow Us

Europe’s Cricket Revolution Begins

8/8
Europe’s Cricket Revolution Begins

The ETPL is not just another T20 league it represents Europe’s first ICC-sanctioned multi-country franchise cricket tournament. Backed by Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and Cricket Netherlands, the competition aims to create a pathway for emerging European cricketers to share dressing rooms with global stars like Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, and Mitchell Marsh.

With Rahul Dravid, Chris Gayle, Steve Waugh, Glenn Maxwell, and Jonty Rhodes now attached to franchises, ETPL has already secured the kind of star power most new leagues dream about. Europe’s cricket experiment suddenly feels very real.

Follow Us
Rahul Dravid ETPLEuropean T20 Premier LeagueETPL team ownersRahul Dravid Dublin GuardiansETPL franchises
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Indian Railways Coach Retirement Policy 2026
Life after service: What happens to retired Indian Railways trains and coaches?
camera icon5
title
Auto news
5 motorcycle parts you should never wash with a pressure jet – Check now before you regret it later
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Planning to buy automatic car? Check top 4 pros and 3 cons
camera icon9
title
CBSE Alumni in Bollywood
From CBSE classrooms to bollywood stardom: Full celebrity list here
camera icon7
title
 Indian Railways
From blue to red: What different train coach colours actually mean in Indian Railways