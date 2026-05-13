Rahul Dravid buys Dublin Guardians: Meet all 6 owners of Europe’s new T20 league ETPL; Abhishek Bachchan, Rohan Lund to Faf Du Plessis - In pics
Check all six European T20 Premier League franchise owners as Rahul Dravid joins Dublin Guardians alongside Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes and more cricket legends.
ETPL owners
The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) officially completed its six-team ownership structure during a major launch event in Dublin ahead of the competition’s 2026 debut season. The biggest headline of the evening came with Indian legend Rahul Dravid being unveiled as owner of the Dublin Guardians franchise. Featuring global cricket icons, international investors, and ICC backing, ETPL is positioning itself as Europe’s biggest cricket revolution.
Dublin Guardians
Rahul Dravid - Dublin Franchise
Rahul Dravid’s entry into franchise ownership instantly became the headline moment of the ETPL launch. The former India head coach said the league’s grassroots vision and focus on nurturing European cricket talent convinced him to invest in the Dublin franchise. Dravid emphasized that helping young cricketers grow has always been central to his cricketing philosophy, making ETPL a natural fit for his long-term vision.
Belfast Franchise
Glenn Maxwell and Rohan Lund - Belfast Franchise
Belfast secured one of the biggest T20 superstars in world cricket as co-owner. Glenn Maxwell’s involvement immediately adds entertainment value and international visibility to the league. Known for his aggressive batting and larger-than-life personality, Maxwell’s presence could become a huge attraction for overseas players considering ETPL participation.
Edinburgh Franchise
Kyle Mills, Nathan McCullum & Rachel Wiseman - Edinburgh Franchise
The Edinburgh ownership group combines cricketing experience with strategic sports investment. Former New Zealand internationals Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum bring deep understanding of franchise cricket and player development, while Rachel Wiseman strengthens the business side of the project. Edinburgh are expected to focus heavily on long-term talent development pathways.
Glasgow Franchise
Vipul Aggarwal and Chris Gayle -Glasgow Franchise
Few names carry more T20 aura than Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss joining the Glasgow franchise instantly gives ETPL star power and global reach. Alongside entrepreneur Vipul Aggarwal, Gayle’s involvement could help attract marquee overseas talent and massive fan engagement. Glasgow may quickly emerge as one of the league’s glamour teams.
Amsterdam Franchise
Steve Waugh, Jamie Dwyer & Tim Thomas - Amsterdam Franchise
Amsterdam’s ownership group blends cricket and hockey excellence. Former Australian captain Steve Waugh brings elite leadership pedigree and global sporting credibility to the project. With strong international investment backing, Amsterdam are positioning themselves as one of ETPL’s most professionally structured franchises ahead of the inaugural season.
Rotterdam Franchise
Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis & Investors - Rotterdam Franchise
Rotterdam arguably possess the most star-studded ownership group in the league. Jonty Rhodes and Faf du Plessis headline a consortium that also includes Glashin, Samir Shah, and managing partner Madhukar Shree. With Rhodes’ coaching expertise and Faf’s franchise cricket experience worldwide, Rotterdam could become one of ETPL’s early favourites both commercially and competitively.
Europe’s Cricket Revolution Begins
The ETPL is not just another T20 league it represents Europe’s first ICC-sanctioned multi-country franchise cricket tournament. Backed by Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and Cricket Netherlands, the competition aims to create a pathway for emerging European cricketers to share dressing rooms with global stars like Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, and Mitchell Marsh.
With Rahul Dravid, Chris Gayle, Steve Waugh, Glenn Maxwell, and Jonty Rhodes now attached to franchises, ETPL has already secured the kind of star power most new leagues dream about. Europe’s cricket experiment suddenly feels very real.
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