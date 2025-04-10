Ravichandran Ashwin’s Love Story: All you need to know about Ashwin and Priti’s Beautiful Journey
Ravichandran Ashwin and Prithi Narayanan’s love story began in school and grew over the years into a strong bond. From childhood friends to life partners, their journey is marked by shared dreams, unwavering support, and a deep, enduring love.
Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s greatest spinners, began his journey as a batsman before switching to bowling. A key figure in India’s 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy wins, he retired from international cricket in December 2024.
Behind Ashwin’s success is his wife, Prithi Narayanan, his constant support and biggest cheerleader. Their relationship goes back to their school days, where their story of love and friendship began in Chennai.
Both Ashwin and Prithi attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School in Chennai. They became classmates in middle school, and though Ashwin had a crush on her, he never confessed during their school years.
Even though Ashwin changed schools to pursue cricket seriously, he and Prithi stayed in touch through birthdays and community events. Over time, their bond grew stronger, turning into a deep-rooted friendship.
Destiny brought them together again in college at SSN College of Engineering. Years later, a chance meeting while Ashwin was managing the CSK account rekindled old feelings, and this time, things began to change.
Ashwin eventually proposed to Prithi at Chemplast Cricket Ground, a place close to his heart. It wasn’t planned or extravagant, but deeply personal and heartfelt, as she revealed in an interview with Jio Cinema.
In 2011, Ashwin and Prithi got engaged quietly and later tied the knot in a beautiful Tamil-style wedding. Their love story, rooted in tradition and simplicity, resonated with fans across the nation.
The couple was later blessed with two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya. Despite Ashwin’s busy cricket calendar, Prithi stood by his side, balancing family life with immense grace and patience.
After more than a decade of marriage, Ashwin and Prithi remain one of cricket’s most beloved couples. Their story of school crushes, unspoken love, and shared dreams continues to inspire many.
