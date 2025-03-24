Advertisement
Record-Breaking Blitz: The 10 Highest Team Totals in IPL History – Check-In Pics
Record-Breaking Blitz: The 10 Highest Team Totals in IPL History – Check-In Pics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several high-scoring matches, with teams consistently pushing the boundaries of T20 cricket. Here are the top 10 highest team totals in IPL history:

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 287/3 vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 287/3 vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

SRH set a new IPL record with an explosive batting display at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, against RCB. Their power-hitting performance redefined high-scoring standards in T20 cricket.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 286/6 vs. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 286/6 vs. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

In IPL 2025, SRH registered the second-highest total in the tournament's history at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, against Rajasthan Royals, reaffirming their dominance as a batting powerhouse.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 277/3 vs. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 277/3 vs. Mumbai Indians (MI)

On March 27, 2024, SRH recorded their first-highest IPL score at home, demolishing Mumbai Indians' bowling attack at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. This performance further solidified their reputation as one of the most destructive teams.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 272/7 vs. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 272/7 vs. Delhi Capitals (DC)

KKR posted their highest-ever IPL total against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on April 3. This innings showcased their remarkable batting depth and aggressive approach.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 266/7 vs. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 266/7 vs. Delhi Capitals (DC)

SRH became the first team in IPL history to surpass the 250-run mark four times. Their total of 266/7 against DC during the 2024 season underscored their consistency in high-scoring encounters.

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 263/5 vs. Pune Warriors India (PWI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 263/5 vs. Pune Warriors India (PWI)

For nearly a decade, RCB held the record for the highest IPL total. This historic feat was largely driven by Chris Gayle’s legendary knock of 175* off 66 balls, which helped RCB reach 263/5 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2013.

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 262/7 vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 262/7 vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

RCB became the first team to cross the 250-run mark while chasing. In pursuit of SRH’s massive 287-run target, RCB fought valiantly but fell short in what was a record-breaking high-scoring thriller.

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 262/2 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 262/2 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Punjab Kings scripted history at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, by successfully chasing KKR’s target of 261 runs. This remains one of the most remarkable run chases in IPL history.

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 261/6 vs. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 261/6 vs. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

KKR registered their second-highest IPL total at their home ground, Eden Gardens, setting a formidable target of 261 runs. However, PBKS chased it down with ease, winning the match by eight wickets.

 

Delhi Capitals (DC) – 257/4 vs. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Delhi Capitals (DC) – 257/4 vs. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Delhi Capitals recorded their highest-ever IPL total at their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, against Mumbai Indians. A powerhouse performance from their top-order batsmen played a crucial role in achieving this feat.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK