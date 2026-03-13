Rejected India jerseys revealed! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli could've worn these Nostalgic Blue-yellow & Orange kits - BCCI said no! - In Pics
Explore rejected Indian cricket jerseys by designer Aaquib Wani: nostalgic light-blue & yellow throwbacks, bold graphics, 'Indian Arch' motifs, pinstripes & more concepts BCCI never approved!
India’s Rejected Jerseys: Designs Fans Never Got to See
Indian team jersey designer Aaquib Wani recently revealed several alternate kits he created for India’s cricket team that never received approval from the BCCI. The concepts explored nostalgic colors, bold graphics, and modern design ideas, but ultimately remained unused despite the creative experimentation.
Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)
The Current ODI Jersey Concept
The design journey began with the current ODI jersey as the foundation. Wani’s concept aimed to refine the familiar look while maintaining the iconic light-blue identity associated with Indian cricket. The idea was to subtly evolve the design rather than completely reinvent it.
Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)
Bringing Back Classic Light Blue and Yellow
One of the most striking proposals featured the classic light-blue base combined with yellow accents. The concept attempted to revive a color combination that many fans associate with earlier eras of Indian cricket, blending nostalgia with a modern finish.
Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)
Graphic Heavy Royal Blue Design
Another proposed design featured a rich royal-blue base with intricate graphic textures across the chest. Yellow accents on the collar and stripes added contrast, while the detailed pattern aimed to create a visually powerful and premium-looking kit for the national team.
Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)
Classic Light Blue Throwback
Inspired by India’s classic cricket kits, this design brought back a lighter shade of blue with bold yellow accents. The flowing graphic pattern across the front attempted to combine nostalgia with contemporary styling, reflecting a tribute to earlier eras of Indian cricket jerseys.
Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)
Pinstripe Blue Modern Design
This concept explored a darker navy-blue base highlighted with thin vertical pinstripes in multiple colors. The orange sleeves added contrast, creating a blend of classic cricket aesthetics and modern design elements. The idea was to introduce subtle detailing without losing India’s iconic blue identity.
Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)
Orange-Dominant Experimental Kit
One of the most striking concepts featured a dominant orange base paired with deep blue sleeves. The design experimented with pixel-style patterns across the torso, giving the jersey a modern and aggressive look. While the idea stood out visually, the unconventional color balance reportedly never moved forward for approval.
Pic credit - (Aaquib Wani)
