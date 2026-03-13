Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3026424https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/rejected-india-jerseys-revealed-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-couldve-worn-these-nostalgic-blue-yellow-orange-kits-bcci-said-no-in-pics-3026424
NewsPhotosRejected India jerseys revealed! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli could've worn these Nostalgic Blue-yellow & Orange kits - BCCI said no! - In Pics
photoDetails

Rejected India jerseys revealed! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli could've worn these Nostalgic Blue-yellow & Orange kits - BCCI said no! - In Pics

Explore rejected Indian cricket jerseys by designer Aaquib Wani: nostalgic light-blue & yellow throwbacks, bold graphics, 'Indian Arch' motifs, pinstripes & more concepts BCCI never approved!
 

Updated:Mar 13, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Follow Us

India’s Rejected Jerseys: Designs Fans Never Got to See

1/7
India’s Rejected Jerseys: Designs Fans Never Got to See

Indian team jersey designer Aaquib Wani recently revealed several alternate kits he created for India’s cricket team that never received approval from the BCCI. The concepts explored nostalgic colors, bold graphics, and modern design ideas, but ultimately remained unused despite the creative experimentation.

 

Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)

 

Follow Us

The Current ODI Jersey Concept

2/7
The Current ODI Jersey Concept

The design journey began with the current ODI jersey as the foundation. Wani’s concept aimed to refine the familiar look while maintaining the iconic light-blue identity associated with Indian cricket. The idea was to subtly evolve the design rather than completely reinvent it.

 

Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)

 

Follow Us

Bringing Back Classic Light Blue and Yellow

3/7
Bringing Back Classic Light Blue and Yellow

One of the most striking proposals featured the classic light-blue base combined with yellow accents. The concept attempted to revive a color combination that many fans associate with earlier eras of Indian cricket, blending nostalgia with a modern finish.

Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)

 

Follow Us

Graphic Heavy Royal Blue Design

4/7
Graphic Heavy Royal Blue Design

Another proposed design featured a rich royal-blue base with intricate graphic textures across the chest. Yellow accents on the collar and stripes added contrast, while the detailed pattern aimed to create a visually powerful and premium-looking kit for the national team.

Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)

Follow Us

Classic Light Blue Throwback

5/7
Classic Light Blue Throwback

Inspired by India’s classic cricket kits, this design brought back a lighter shade of blue with bold yellow accents. The flowing graphic pattern across the front attempted to combine nostalgia with contemporary styling, reflecting a tribute to earlier eras of Indian cricket jerseys.

 

Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)

Follow Us

Pinstripe Blue Modern Design

6/7
Pinstripe Blue Modern Design

This concept explored a darker navy-blue base highlighted with thin vertical pinstripes in multiple colors. The orange sleeves added contrast, creating a blend of classic cricket aesthetics and modern design elements. The idea was to introduce subtle detailing without losing India’s iconic blue identity.

 

Pic credit - X (Aaquib Wani)

Follow Us

Orange-Dominant Experimental Kit

7/7
Orange-Dominant Experimental Kit

One of the most striking concepts featured a dominant orange base paired with deep blue sleeves. The design experimented with pixel-style patterns across the torso, giving the jersey a modern and aggressive look. While the idea stood out visually, the unconventional color balance reportedly never moved forward for approval.

 

 

Pic credit - (Aaquib Wani)

Follow Us
Indian cricket team rejected jerseysIndia cricket unseen designsrejected Indian team jerseysAaquib Wani alternate kitsIndia ODI jersey concepts
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
This is India’s highest village with a population of less than 150
camera icon6
title
Crude oil production
World’s largest oil-producing country - Not Russia, Venezuela, Saudi, Qatar or Iran
camera icon7
title
Auto news
Car Hacks: Worried about fuel shortage? 7 smart ways to save fuel, money amid US-Israel Iran war
camera icon7
title
night view of India from space
7 night view images of India taken from space with amazing view
camera icon10
title
Top 10 richest celebrities of 2026
Top 10 richest celebrities of 2026 as per Forbes: No Shah Rukh Khan or Tom Cruise - THIS filmmaker tops the list with $7.1 billion