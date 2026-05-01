Riyan Parag's vaping row and Ananya Panday live stream controversy resurface as RR face DC in crucial IPL 2026 clash

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The first controversy that firmly put Riyan Parag in the viral spotlight had nothing to do with his batting. During a YouTube live stream, Parag was caught on camera browsing and searching for Ananya Panday's steamy pictures, completely unaware that his screen activity was visible to thousands of viewers watching in real time. The clip spread like wildfire across social media platforms within hours, generating enormous embarrassment and becoming one of the most talked about off-field moments involving an Indian cricketer in recent memory. Fans and commentators alike could not stop talking about it for days.

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