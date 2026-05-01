Riyan Parag's vaping row and Ananya Panday live stream controversy resurface as RR face DC in crucial IPL 2026 clash
Riyan Parag's vaping scandal and Ananya Panday live stream controversy back in focus as Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2026 playoff clash.
Riyan Parag in the Spotlight Ahead of High-Stakes RR vs DC Clash
Rajasthan Royals middle-order batter Riyan Parag walks into today's crucial clash against Delhi Capitals carrying more than just his team's playoff ambitions. The young Assamese strokemaker has found himself at the centre of two separate and highly publicised controversies during his IPL career, both of which resurfaced in public memory during IPL 2026. As RR look to strengthen their top-four grip, Parag's name continues to trend beyond the boundary for reasons that have nothing to do with cricket.
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The Moment That Broke the Internet - Ananya Panday Search on YouTube Live
The first controversy that firmly put Riyan Parag in the viral spotlight had nothing to do with his batting. During a YouTube live stream, Parag was caught on camera browsing and searching for Ananya Panday's steamy pictures, completely unaware that his screen activity was visible to thousands of viewers watching in real time. The clip spread like wildfire across social media platforms within hours, generating enormous embarrassment and becoming one of the most talked about off-field moments involving an Indian cricketer in recent memory. Fans and commentators alike could not stop talking about it for days.
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Parag's Ananya Panday Moment Refuses to Die Down
Despite the incident occurring prior to IPL 2026, the Ananya Panday live stream clip continued to resurface periodically across fan communities, meme pages, and cricket discussion forums throughout the current season. Neither Riyan Parag nor his management ever formally addressed the episode publicly, which only added to its long shelf life on social media. The moment cemented itself as one of the most memorable and widely circulated off-field cricket incidents in recent IPL history, following Parag wherever his career has taken him since.
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Vaping Controversy Rocks Parag During IPL 2026
The second and more recent storm erupted when visuals of Riyan Parag allegedly vaping surfaced and spread rapidly across social media during IPL 2026. The images triggered widespread outrage among fans, former cricketers, and health advocates, with many pointing to Parag's responsibility as a young public figure and active national-level cricketer. The incident reignited debates around player conduct, lifestyle choices, and the standards expected of those representing franchises at Indian cricket's most watched and commercially significant stage.
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BCCI Steps In as Vaping Row Refuses to Fade
The vaping controversy escalated to a point where the Board of Control for Cricket in India was compelled to acknowledge the matter publicly, a rare intervention given the board's general reluctance to comment on player behaviour during an active IPL season. BCCI confirmed the incident was under review, though no formal public disciplinary action was announced against Parag. The board's involvement alone signalled how seriously the episode was being treated at the highest administrative level of Indian cricket.
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Two Controversies, One Big Game - Parag Faces His Defining Moment
With both controversies fresh in public memory, Riyan Parag steps onto the field today against Delhi Capitals at one of the most consequential moments of his IPL 2026 campaign. Rajasthan Royals need a positive result to maintain their strong playoff position, and Parag remains a vital cog in their middle-order plans. For a cricketer who has faced intense scrutiny both on and off the field, today's clash against DC represents the perfect opportunity to let his bat deliver the loudest and most definitive response of his season.
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