Rohit Sharma 10 Runs Away From Joining 'THIS ELITE' Club In Australia, All Set To Join Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma needs 10 runs to join Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar in elite 1000-run ODI club in Australia! Will he shine in IND vs AUS series? Oct 2025.
Elite Club of ODI Run-Scorers in Enemy Territory
This rare achievement highlights batsmen's dominance away from home. Only six players have crossed the 1000-run mark in ODIs while touring a country and facing its home side. These legends mastered tough conditions to join an exclusive club.
Viv Richards in – The Master Blaster's Aussie Assault
Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, the original aggressor, terrorized Australian bowlers with his fearless strokeplay. He amassed 1,229 runs in 23 ODIs Down Under at an average of 54.40, including 4 centuries. His 1987 World Cup heroics remain etched in memory.
Desmond Haynes in – The Steady Sentine
Desmond Leo Kirk Haynes formed one-half of the formidable West Indies opening pair with Gordon Greenidge. He piled up 1,163 runs in 25 ODIs in Australia at 51.47 average, featuring 2 tons and 7 fifties. His composure set the tone for WI's golden era. Key Achievements: Partnership record: 117-run stand with Greenidge (1983)
Sachin Tendulkar in – The Little Master's Lankan Legacy
Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, the God of Cricket, dominated Sri Lankan spinners with technical brilliance. He scored 1,442 runs in 31 ODIs in Sri Lanka at 54.69 average, including 4 centuries. His 1998 Sharjah storm and 2002 NatWest final knock defined eras.
Ricky Ponting in – Punter's Indian Invincibility
Ricky Thomas Ponting, the sharp captain, thrived on Indian pitches with his power-hitting. He racked up 1,180 runs in 22 ODIs in India at 65.55 average, smashing 5 centuries. His 2003 World Cup triumph started with Indian exploits.
Kumar Sangakkara in – Sri Lanka's Elegant Exile
Kumar Chokshanada Sangakkara, the suave left-hander, excelled as keeper-batsman in Australia. He tallied 1,096 runs in 24 ODIs Down Under at 52.19 average, with 1 century and 7 fifties. His 2015 World Cup final poise stemmed from such tours.
MS Dhoni – India's Finisher in Sri Lanka
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the helicopter shot maestro, was unflappable against Lankan spin. He scored 1,020 runs in 23 ODIs in Sri Lanka at 61.81 average, including 1 ton and 6 fifties. His 2011 World Cup final six echoed his subcontinental mastery.
Brink Of History
Rohit Gurunath Sharma, the double-centurion, stands at 990 runs in 20 ODIs in Australia at 55.00 average (2 tons, 5 fifties). Just 10 runs from joining the elite! His 209 (2013) and 201* (2019 WC) are Aussie nightmares. Will the series starting Oct 19 seal it? Key Achievements: Strike Rate: 105+ in Australia Vs AUS pacers: 60+ average
India's ODI Squad – Gill's Brigade Takes on Australia
Shubman Gill leads a balanced side blending youth and experience. Rohit & Kohli return post-Champions Trophy 2025 glory. Focus: Pace attack for Aussie bounce. Full Squad: Captain: Shubman Gill Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
