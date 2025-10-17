Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2973034https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/rohit-sharma-10-runs-away-from-epic-1000-run-club-in-australia-all-st-to-join-viv-richards-sachin-tendulkar-ricky-ponting-ms-dhoni-2973034
NewsPhotosRohit Sharma 10 Runs Away From Joining 'THIS ELITE' Club In Australia, All Set To Join Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni
photoDetails

Rohit Sharma 10 Runs Away From Joining 'THIS ELITE' Club In Australia, All Set To Join Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma needs 10 runs to join Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar in elite 1000-run ODI club in Australia! Will he shine in IND vs AUS series? Oct 2025.

Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Elite Club of ODI Run-Scorers in Enemy Territory

1/9
Elite Club of ODI Run-Scorers in Enemy Territory

This rare achievement highlights batsmen's dominance away from home. Only six players have crossed the 1000-run mark in ODIs while touring a country and facing its home side. These legends mastered tough conditions to join an exclusive club.

Follow Us

Viv Richards in – The Master Blaster's Aussie Assault

2/9
Viv Richards in – The Master Blaster's Aussie Assault

Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, the original aggressor, terrorized Australian bowlers with his fearless strokeplay. He amassed 1,229 runs in 23 ODIs Down Under at an average of 54.40, including 4 centuries. His 1987 World Cup heroics remain etched in memory.

 

Follow Us

Desmond Haynes in – The Steady Sentine

3/9
Desmond Haynes in – The Steady Sentine

Desmond Leo Kirk Haynes formed one-half of the formidable West Indies opening pair with Gordon Greenidge. He piled up 1,163 runs in 25 ODIs in Australia at 51.47 average, featuring 2 tons and 7 fifties. His composure set the tone for WI's golden era. Key Achievements:  Partnership record: 117-run stand with Greenidge (1983)  

 

Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar in – The Little Master's Lankan Legacy

4/9
Sachin Tendulkar in – The Little Master's Lankan Legacy

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, the God of Cricket, dominated Sri Lankan spinners with technical brilliance. He scored 1,442 runs in 31 ODIs in Sri Lanka at 54.69 average, including 4 centuries. His 1998 Sharjah storm and 2002 NatWest final knock defined eras.  

 

Follow Us

Ricky Ponting in – Punter's Indian Invincibility

5/9
Ricky Ponting in – Punter's Indian Invincibility

Ricky Thomas Ponting, the sharp captain, thrived on Indian pitches with his power-hitting. He racked up 1,180 runs in 22 ODIs in India at 65.55 average, smashing 5 centuries. His 2003 World Cup triumph started with Indian exploits.

 

Follow Us

Kumar Sangakkara in – Sri Lanka's Elegant Exile

6/9
Kumar Sangakkara in – Sri Lanka's Elegant Exile

Kumar Chokshanada Sangakkara, the suave left-hander, excelled as keeper-batsman in Australia. He tallied 1,096 runs in 24 ODIs Down Under at 52.19 average, with 1 century and 7 fifties. His 2015 World Cup final poise stemmed from such tours.  

 

Follow Us

MS Dhoni – India's Finisher in Sri Lanka

7/9
MS Dhoni – India's Finisher in Sri Lanka

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the helicopter shot maestro, was unflappable against Lankan spin. He scored 1,020 runs in 23 ODIs in Sri Lanka at 61.81 average, including 1 ton and 6 fifties. His 2011 World Cup final six echoed his subcontinental mastery.  

 

Follow Us

Brink Of History

8/9
Brink Of History

Rohit Gurunath Sharma, the double-centurion, stands at 990 runs in 20 ODIs in Australia at 55.00 average (2 tons, 5 fifties). Just 10 runs from joining the elite! His 209 (2013) and 201* (2019 WC) are Aussie nightmares. Will the series starting Oct 19 seal it?  Key Achievements:  Strike Rate: 105+ in Australia   Vs AUS pacers: 60+ average

 

Follow Us

India’s ODI Squad – Gill's Brigade Takes on AustraliaTitle: Team India ODI Squad for Australia Tour

9/9
India’s ODI Squad – Gill's Brigade Takes on AustraliaTitle: Team India ODI Squad for Australia Tour

Shubman Gill leads a balanced side blending youth and experience. Rohit & Kohli return post-Champions Trophy 2025 glory. Focus: Pace attack for Aussie bounce. Full Squad:  Captain: Shubman Gill   Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal   All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar   Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel   Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

 

Follow Us
Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma 1000 runs AustraliaRohit Sharma milestoneRohit Sharma 990 runsRohit Sharma ODI recordRohit Sharma vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2025 ODIIndia ODI squad AustraliaShubman Gill captainvirat kohli australia tourShreyas Iyer vice captainYashasvi Jaiswal India tourMS Dhoni ODI Sri LankaKumar Sangakkara ODI AustraliaRicky Ponting ODI IndiaSachin Tendulkar ODI Sri LankaDesmond Haynes ODI AustraliaViv Richards ODI AustraliaODI players 1000 runs abroadElite ODI run-scorers abroadRohit Sharma record-breaking inningsODI records away from homePlayers with 1000+ ODI runs overseasODI legends in visiting countriesIndia vs Australia ODI schedule 2025Perth ODI stadiumAdelaide Oval ODISydney Cricket Ground ODIStar Sports liveDisney+ Hotstar liveRohit Sharma strike rate AustraliaRohit Sharma centuries AustraliaODI centuries in visiting countryODI double centuries abroadODI batsmen records overseasRohit Sharma average AustraliaIndia
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Swap Deal Featuring Sanju Samson, KL Rahul: Check Top 10 Biggest Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, RCB, CSK, LSG, DC, KKR, RR - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Team India practice session
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Back In Action As Team India Gears Up For ODI Series Against Australia - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
7 Nations With Air Force But Without Fighter Jets
7 Air Forces Of The World Without Fighter Jets
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players LSG Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...
camera icon13
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025 Tarot Reading: Check Your Diwali Message For The Universe