Rohit Sharma Completes 18 Years : 49 Centuries, 3 ODI 200, Two ICC Trophies As Captain, 7 ODI WC 100, How Boy From Nagpur Turned Hitman
Today Rohit Sharma made his international debut 18 years ago. He announced himself in T20Is and carved a legendary career. Now, 18 years later, here’s how his journey shaped up. Let's Deep dive
18 Years of Rohit Sharma
Highest individual ODI
Rohit Sharma holds the highest individual ODI score record. Also He is the only player with three ODI double centuries. A true batting powerhouse on the world stage. He made his first 200 against Australia and rest two against Sri Lanka
2 Trophies As Captain
He captained India to T20 World Cup glory in 2024. Also led India to an ICC Champions Trophy win in 2025. A captain who delivers trophies consistently.
5 Titles
Rohit jointly holds the record for most IPL titles as captain. He led Mumbai Indians to five IPL championship victories. A leader with incredible success in franchise cricket.
7 ODI WC 100
In the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit scored five centuries. Total he has 7 ODI WC Centuries, He was part of winning squads in 2007 T20 WC and 2013 ICC CT. A player with a resume full of historic achievements.
Retirement
Rohit retired from T20Is in June 2024 and Test cricket in May 2025.His impact on limited-overs cricket remains immense and inspiring. A career that set benchmarks for Indian cricket.
Rohit Runs
Across 159 T20I matches, Rohit played 151 innings with 19 not outs. He scored 4231 runs with a highest unbeaten 121 and average 32.05. A consistent and explosive run scorer for India.
T20I Records
Rohit struck 5 hundreds and 32 fifties in T20 Internationals. He smashed 383 fours and 205 sixes during his T20I career. A fearsome hitter in the shortest format.
Captain Fantastic
As captain, Rohit led India to 50 wins at an impressive 81% win rate. He won 14 Man of the Match and 2 Man of the Series awards. A match-winner who excelled under pressure.
GOAT
Rohit is the top Indian in T20I records for runs, sixes, and fours.He also holds the record for most catches and 100+ partnerships. Truly the T20I GOAT and one of the greatest ever to play the format.
