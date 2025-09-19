Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2961820https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/rohit-sharma-completes-18-years-49-centuries-3-odi-200-two-icc-trophies-as-captain-7-odi-wc-100-how-boy-from-nagpur-turned-hitman-2961820
NewsPhotosRohit Sharma Completes 18 Years : 49 Centuries, 3 ODI 200, Two ICC Trophies As Captain, 7 ODI WC 100, How Boy From Nagpur Turned Hitman
photoDetails

Rohit Sharma Completes 18 Years : 49 Centuries, 3 ODI 200, Two ICC Trophies As Captain, 7 ODI WC 100, How Boy From Nagpur Turned Hitman

Today Rohit Sharma made his international debut 18 years ago. He announced himself in T20Is and carved a legendary career. Now, 18 years later, here’s how his journey shaped up. Let's Deep dive

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
Follow Us

18 Years of Rohit Sharma

1/10
18 Years of Rohit Sharma

Today Rohit Sharma made his international debut 18 years ago. He announced himself in T20Is and carved a legendary career. Now, 18 years later, here’s how his journey shaped up. Let's Deep dive

 

Follow Us

Highest individual ODI

2/10
Highest individual ODI

Rohit Sharma holds the highest individual ODI score record. Also He is the only player with three ODI double centuries. A true batting powerhouse on the world stage. He made his first 200 against Australia and rest two against Sri Lanka

 

Follow Us

2 Trophies As Captain

3/10
2 Trophies As Captain

He captained India to T20 World Cup glory in 2024. Also led India to an ICC Champions Trophy win in 2025. A captain who delivers trophies consistently.

 

Follow Us

5 Titles

4/10
5 Titles

Rohit jointly holds the record for most IPL titles as captain. He led Mumbai Indians to five IPL championship victories. A leader with incredible success in franchise cricket.

 

Follow Us

7 ODI WC 100

5/10
7 ODI WC 100

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit scored five centuries. Total he has 7 ODI WC Centuries, He was part of winning squads in 2007 T20 WC and 2013 ICC CT. A player with a resume full of historic achievements.

 

Follow Us

Retirement

6/10
Retirement

Rohit retired from T20Is in June 2024 and Test cricket in May 2025.His impact on limited-overs cricket remains immense and inspiring. A career that set benchmarks for Indian cricket.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Runs

7/10
Rohit Runs

Across 159 T20I matches, Rohit played 151 innings with 19 not outs. He scored 4231 runs with a highest unbeaten 121 and average 32.05. A consistent and explosive run scorer for India.

 

Follow Us

T20I Records

8/10
T20I Records

Rohit struck 5 hundreds and 32 fifties in T20 Internationals. He smashed 383 fours and 205 sixes during his T20I career. A fearsome hitter in the shortest format.

 

Follow Us

Captain Fantastic

9/10
Captain Fantastic

As captain, Rohit led India to 50 wins at an impressive 81% win rate. He won 14 Man of the Match and 2 Man of the Series awards. A match-winner who excelled under pressure.

 

Follow Us

GOAT

10/10
GOAT

Rohit is the top Indian in T20I records for runs, sixes, and fours.He also holds the record for most catches and 100+ partnerships. Truly the T20I GOAT and one of the greatest ever to play the format.

 

Follow Us
Rohit Sharma careerrohit sharma t20i debutrohit sharma 18 years internationalrohit sharma t20i recordsRohit Sharma highest ODI scoreRohit Sharma ODI double centuriesRohit Sharma T20 World Cup captainRohit Sharma ICC Champions TrophyRohit Sharma IPL titlesmumbai indians captain rohit sharmarohit sharma odi world cup centuriesrohit sharma 2007 t20 world cuprohit sharma 2013 icc champions trophyRohit Sharma T20I retirementRohit Sharma Test cricket retirementRohit Sharma T20I statsrohit sharma most runs t20irohit sharma most sixes t20irohit sharma most fours t20irohit sharma most hundreds t20irohit sharma t20i batting averagerohit sharma t20i strike raterohit sharma man of the match awardsrohit sharma man of the series awardsrohit sharma most wins captainrohit sharma t20i partnershipsrohit sharma top scorer indiarohit sharma india captainRohit Sharma cricket recordsrohit sharma 100+ partnershipsrohit sharma 50+ partnershipsrohit sharma highest individu
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns Net Worth 2025: How Much WWE’s ‘Tribal Chief’ Earns? Check WWE Salary, Brand Endorsements, Cars And More
camera icon9
title
10 Theatrical Releases This Week
Top 9 Big Screen Releases You Can't Miss This Weekend - From Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi To Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3
camera icon10
title
10 Smallest Countries in the World
Top 10 Smallest Countries In The World: Many Are Smaller Than Indian Towns, Villages
camera icon9
title
Ramayana
Excited For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? 9 Real-Life Locations From The Epic You Can Visit Before The Film’s Release
camera icon11
title
IPL Auction Best Buys Ever
10 Most Legendary IPL Auction Steals Ever By MI,DC, PBKS, RCB, KKR: Hardik 10 Lakh, Bumrah 1.2 Cr, Check Full list