Rohit Sharma Has The Most 150+ Scores in ODI History - More Than These 6 Countries Combined!"
Since 2013, scoring 150+ runs in ODIs has been a tough but spectacular feat. Here’s the breakdown of how many such innings top teams and players have scored, highlighting Rohit Sharma’s incredible achievement.
India
India leads with 15 scores of 150+ in ODIs since 2013, showcasing their batting depth and firepower.
Australia and South Africa
Australia and South Africa share the second spot, each making 11 innings of 150+ runs in this period.
Rohit Sharma
Individually, Rohit Sharma stands tall with 8 scores of 150+ more than many teams combined.
England, Pakistan, and West Indies
England, Pakistan, and West Indies have each recorded 6 innings above 150 runs, showing some strong individual knocks.
New Zealand
New Zealand follows with 5 scores of 150+, demonstrating their balanced batting line-up.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has achieved 3 innings of 150+ runs since 2013, contributing some memorable performances.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh has recorded 2 innings of 150+, highlighting their progress in the ODI arena.
Batting Maestro
Rohit Sharma's personal record of eight 150+ scores places him ahead of countries like England, Pakistan, and West Indies, underlining his batting prowess.
Rohit's Magic
Three of Rohit’s 150+ scores were double centuries, the most by any player in ODIs, including his highest ever 264 against Sri Lanka.
