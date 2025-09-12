Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2958954https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/rohit-sharma-has-the-most-150-scores-in-odi-history-more-than-these-6-countries-combined-2958954
NewsPhotosRohit Sharma Has The Most 150+ Scores in ODI History - More Than These 6 Countries Combined!"
photoDetails

Rohit Sharma Has The Most 150+ Scores in ODI History - More Than These 6 Countries Combined!"

Since 2013, scoring 150+ runs in ODIs has been a tough but spectacular feat. Here’s the breakdown of how many such innings top teams and players have scored, highlighting Rohit Sharma’s incredible achievement.

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Since 2013, Most 150+ runs in ODIs

1/10
Since 2013, Most 150+ runs in ODIs

Since 2013, scoring 150+ runs in ODIs has been a tough but spectacular feat. Here’s the breakdown of how many such innings top teams and players have scored, highlighting Rohit Sharma’s incredible achievement.

 

Follow Us

India

2/10
India

India leads with 15 scores of 150+ in ODIs since 2013, showcasing their batting depth and firepower.

 

Follow Us

Australia and South Africa

3/10
Australia and South Africa

Australia and South Africa share the second spot, each making 11 innings of 150+ runs in this period.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma

4/10
Rohit Sharma

Individually, Rohit Sharma stands tall with 8 scores of 150+ more than many teams combined.

 

Follow Us

England, Pakistan, and West Indies

5/10
England, Pakistan, and West Indies

England, Pakistan, and West Indies have each recorded 6 innings above 150 runs, showing some strong individual knocks.

 

Follow Us

New Zealand

6/10
New Zealand

New Zealand follows with 5 scores of 150+, demonstrating their balanced batting line-up.

 

Follow Us

Sri Lanka

7/10
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has achieved 3 innings of 150+ runs since 2013, contributing some memorable performances.

 

Follow Us

Bangladesh

8/10
Bangladesh

Bangladesh has recorded 2 innings of 150+, highlighting their progress in the ODI arena.

 

Follow Us

Batting Maestro

9/10
Batting Maestro

Rohit Sharma's personal record of eight 150+ scores places him ahead of countries like England, Pakistan, and West Indies, underlining his batting prowess.

 

Follow Us

Rohit's Magic

10/10
Rohit's Magic

Three of Rohit’s 150+ scores were double centuries, the most by any player in ODIs, including his highest ever 264 against Sri Lanka.

 

Follow Us
Rohit Sharma 150+ scoresRohit Sharma ODI recordsRohit Sharma double centuriesMost 150+ scores ODIODI 150 runs milestonesRohit Sharma highest ODI scoreRohit Sharma 264 runsRohit Sharma 209 runsRohit Sharma 208* runsRohit Sharma batting statsRohit Sharma 150+ runs since 2013India ODI 150+ scoresIndia 150+ ODI inningsAustralia 150+ ODI scoresSouth Africa ODI 150+ runsEngland ODI 150+ knocksPakistan ODI 150+ inningsWest Indies 150+ ODI scoresNew Zealand 150+ ODI inningsSri Lanka 150+ ODI runsBangladesh ODI 150+ scoresODI double centuries listODI highest individual scoresODI batting recordsRohit Sharma cricket centuriesODI centuries by countryCricket 150+ scores by playerMost 150+ ODI innings IndiaMost 150+ scores ODI AustraliaMost 150+ scores ODI South AfricaTop ODI double centuriesODIs since 2013 batting statsRohit Sharma record breaking inningsBest ODI innings Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma strike rate ODIODI batting averages top playersmost runs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
bollywood actress turned ips office
Meet Bollywood Actress Who Cracked UPSC In Her First Attempt, Has Worked With Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi; Her Name Is..
camera icon9
title
Disha Patani
Hotness Alert! 9 Times Disha Patani Ruled Bikini Fashion
camera icon9
title
India Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 ticket sales
From Pahalgam Tensions To No Rohit-Virat: 5 Reasons Why India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Aren’t Selling
camera icon10
title
most expensive sarees
10 Most Expensive Sarees In The World
camera icon12
title
Dinesh Karthik all-time India T20I XI
Dinesh Karthik’s All-Time India T20I XI : Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina Snubbed, Who Is The Captain? Check Full 11
NEWS ON ONE CLICK