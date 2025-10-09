Rohit Sharma On Verge Of History: 7 Records Hitman Can Shatter In ODI Series VS Australia
As India gear up to face Australia in a three-match ODI series later this month, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma not as captain this time, but as one of the most feared openers in modern cricket. When India begin their campaign in Perth on October 19, the 38-year-old will walk out alongside Shubman Gill, chasing not just another series win but several individual records that could further define his illustrious career.
Major Milestones Ahead
Will Play As A Player
Rohit will participate in this series as a player as he been removed from ODI captaincy due to age factor and selector's vision for WC 2027.
On Verge Of History
Rohit Sharma is on the brink of rewriting ODI history. Known for his effortless power hitting, he stands just eight sixes away from surpassing Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi’s record of 351 sixes in ODIs. With 344 sixes already to his name in 273 matches, a few more maximums in Australia could see him become the new ‘Sixer King’ of 50-over cricket.
500th Appearance
The upcoming series will also mark a personal milestone for Rohit. The first ODI in Perth will be his 500th international appearance, making him only the fifth Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. The elite list includes Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid. From his debut against Ireland in 2007 to now, Rohit’s journey has been one of consistency, flair, and remarkable growth.
Close to 1000 runs
Rohit’s numbers against Australia, particularly on their home turf, are extraordinary. In 19 ODIs played in Australia, he has scored 990 runs more than any other Indian batter in those conditions. Just ten more runs will make him the first player ever to cross the 1,000-run mark in India–Australia ODIs held Down Under.
Close to 12k runs
The Indian opener is also closing in on another major record. With 11,168 runs in ODIs, Rohit needs only 54 more to overtake Sourav Ganguly’s tally of 11,221 runs. Achieving this will make him India’s third-highest run-getter in One-Day Internationals, with only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him.
Close to 20k
Across formats, Rohit Sharma has accumulated 19,700 international runs. A strong showing in this series, adding around 300 more runs, would take him past the 20,000-run mark a rare milestone among Indian players. Only Tendulkar, Dravid, and Kohli have previously achieved it. For someone once labeled inconsistent early in his career, this achievement would be the ultimate validation of his transformation into one of India’s most reliable match-winners.
Most Sixes By Any Player
Rohit already holds the record for hitting the most sixes by any player against Australia in ODIs, with 88 sixes from 46 matches. Twelve more would make him the first-ever cricketer to smash a century of sixes against the five-time world champions an unprecedented milestone in limited-overs cricket.
100s VS AUS
The right-handed batter also has eight centuries against Australia in ODIs, placing him just one behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record of nine. Two more hundreds in the upcoming series will not only give Rohit the record outright but also make him the first cricketer in history to score ten centuries against Australia a monumental feat that no other player has achieved.
50 Centuries
If Rohit manages to score a century during this series, he will join an elite club of Indian batting greats. He will become only the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, to record 50 international centuries. Tendulkar tops the list with 100, followed by Kohli’s 82, and Rohit’s next hundred will see him join this illustrious group.
Rohit vs Australia
Rohit’s dominance in ODIs against Australia is built on years of stellar performances. From his match-winning 209 in Bengaluru to countless steady knocks under pressure, he has repeatedly proven his ability to thrive against top-tier bowling attacks. This series could further strengthen his legacy as one of Australia’s most consistent nemeses.
Rohit's Experience
As India aim to fine-tune their squad for upcoming tournaments, Rohit’s experience remains invaluable. With 500 matches across formats and countless records within reach, his presence at the top adds depth and stability to India’s batting lineup something few can replicate.
Hitman Legacy
Whether or not Rohit breaks all seven records, his achievements already place him among cricket’s modern greats. Every run he scores in this series will add another layer to a career defined by resilience, timing, and sheer brilliance. Fans will be watching closely as the ‘Hitman’ takes aim at history once again in the India–Australia ODI series.
