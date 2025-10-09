Rohit Sharma On Verge Of History: 7 Records Hitman Can Shatter In ODI Series VS Australia

photoDetails

english

2969930

As India gear up to face Australia in a three-match ODI series later this month, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma not as captain this time, but as one of the most feared openers in modern cricket. When India begin their campaign in Perth on October 19, the 38-year-old will walk out alongside Shubman Gill, chasing not just another series win but several individual records that could further define his illustrious career.