Rohit Sharma Removed As ODI Captain : 9 Reasons Why 'HITMAN' Deserves To Lead India Over Shubman Gill In 2027 WC

In 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit scored 257 runs at a blistering strike rate of 156.70. His explosive starts set the tone for India's victorious campaign. As captain, he blended aggression with strategy, clinching the trophy.

Most Consecutive Wins by an Indian Captain in Intl cricket 19 matches - Rohit Sharma (2019/22) 12 matches - Rohit Sharma (2018) 12 matches - Rohit Sharma (2024) 12 matches - Virat Kohli (2017) 10 matches - Rohit Sharma (2023) 10 matches - KL Rahul (2022/23) 9 matches - MS Dhoni (2013) 9 matches - Suryakumar (2025)*