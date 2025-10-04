Advertisement
NewsPhotosRohit Sharma Removed As ODI Captain : 9 Reasons Why 'HITMAN' Deserves To Lead India Over Shubman Gill In 2027 WC
Rohit Sharma Removed As ODI Captain : 9 Reasons Why 'HITMAN' Deserves To Lead India Over Shubman Gill In 2027 WC

Shubman Gill, the 26-year-old Test captain Has been appointed as India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain for the upcoming three-match series against Australia.

Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
End Of An Era

1/10
End Of An Era

Shubman Gill, the 26-year-old Test captain Has been appointed as India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. Here's why Rohit Sharma deserves to be the captain for 2027 WC.

 

Magic Stats

2/10
Magic Stats

Southafrica  England  Newzealand  Australia 

Rohit Sharma ~ Only Captain To Win an ICC Knockout matches against all SENA Teams

 

 

Rohit's ICC Winning Streak

3/10
Rohit's ICC Winning Streak

Rohit Sharma's leadership shines in ICC tournaments, with 23 wins in his last 24 matches. This unbeaten run under pressure proves his tactical genius and calm demeanor. No other captain matches this consistency in high-stakes global events. Stats don't lie Rohit delivers when it counts most.  

T20 World Cup 2024 TriumphI

4/10
T20 World Cup 2024 TriumphI

In 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit scored 257 runs at a blistering strike rate of 156.70. His explosive starts set the tone for India's victorious campaign. As captain, he blended aggression with strategy, clinching the trophy.

Most Consecutive Wins by an Indian Captain in Intl cricket 19 matches - Rohit Sharma (2019/22) 12 matches - Rohit Sharma (2018) 12 matches - Rohit Sharma (2024) 12 matches - Virat Kohli (2017) 10 matches - Rohit Sharma (2023) 10 matches - KL Rahul (2022/23) 9 matches - MS Dhoni (2013) 9 matches - Suryakumar (2025)*

 
ODI World Cup 2023

5/10
ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit amassed 597 runs in the 2023 Cricket World Cup at an average of 54.27.His strike rate of 126 fueled India's momentum in every chase. Leading from the front, he turned potential losses into statement wins. Such batting leadership is irreplaceable for ODIs.

Last Match Played

6/10
Last Match Played

Champions Trophy 2025 Glory

Rohit earned Man of the Match in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. His all-round impact batting fireworks and sharp captaincy—sealed the victory. This award underscores his clutch performances on the world stage. At 38, he's still the X-factor India needs.

Captaincy Wins: Rohit vs. Others

7/10
Captaincy Wins: Rohit vs. Others

Rohit alone has 4 Man of the Match awards in his last 24 ICC games. In contrast, all other captains combined have just 3 across 202 matches. This gap highlights his outsized influence on match outcomes. Experience like his builds champions, not just contenders. 

 

Defying Age

8/10
Defying Age

At 38, Rohit defies retirement norms with peak fitness and passion. He trains relentlessly, inspiring younger teammates like Gill. His dedication ensures he's not just playing he's evolving the game. Dropping him now ignores the fire still burning bright. 

 

Unreal Records

9/10
Unreal Records

Highest Win % as a Captain in INTL (min 100 matches)

72.5 - Rohit Sharma

67.9- Ricky Ponting

67.8 - Asghar Afghan

66.3 - Steve Waugh

66.0 - Hansie Cronje

63.4 - Virat Kohli

Highest Win % as a Captain in ICC (Min 20 matches)

87.1 -  Rohit Sharma

78.4 -Ricky Ponting

75.0 -Aaron Finch

72.7 - Sourav Ganguly

70.7 - MS Dhoni

67.9 - M Jayawardene

Highest Win % as a Captain in ODI (min 50 matches)

77.71 - Clive Lloyd

77.27 -  Rohit Sharma

76.14 - Ricky Ponting

73.70 - Hansie Cronje

70.43 - Virat Kohli

70.42 - Michael Clarke

 
UNTESTED GILL

10/10
UNTESTED GILL

Shubman Gill's youth is promising, but unproven in ICC captaincy fires while Rohit is a proven leader. 

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

 

 

 

 

