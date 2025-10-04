Rohit Sharma Removed As ODI Captain : 9 Reasons Why 'HITMAN' Deserves To Lead India Over Shubman Gill In 2027 WC
Shubman Gill, the 26-year-old Test captain Has been appointed as India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain for the upcoming three-match series against Australia.
End Of An Era
Shubman Gill, the 26-year-old Test captain Has been appointed as India’s One-Day International (ODI) captain for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. Here's why Rohit Sharma deserves to be the captain for 2027 WC.
Magic Stats
Southafrica England Newzealand Australia
Rohit Sharma ~ Only Captain To Win an ICC Knockout matches against all SENA Teams
Rohit's ICC Winning Streak
Rohit Sharma's leadership shines in ICC tournaments, with 23 wins in his last 24 matches. This unbeaten run under pressure proves his tactical genius and calm demeanor. No other captain matches this consistency in high-stakes global events. Stats don't lie Rohit delivers when it counts most.
T20 World Cup 2024 TriumphI
In 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit scored 257 runs at a blistering strike rate of 156.70. His explosive starts set the tone for India's victorious campaign. As captain, he blended aggression with strategy, clinching the trophy.
Most Consecutive Wins by an Indian Captain in Intl cricket 19 matches - Rohit Sharma (2019/22) 12 matches - Rohit Sharma (2018) 12 matches - Rohit Sharma (2024) 12 matches - Virat Kohli (2017) 10 matches - Rohit Sharma (2023) 10 matches - KL Rahul (2022/23) 9 matches - MS Dhoni (2013) 9 matches - Suryakumar (2025)*
ODI World Cup 2023
Rohit amassed 597 runs in the 2023 Cricket World Cup at an average of 54.27.His strike rate of 126 fueled India's momentum in every chase. Leading from the front, he turned potential losses into statement wins. Such batting leadership is irreplaceable for ODIs.
Last Match Played
Champions Trophy 2025 Glory
Rohit earned Man of the Match in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. His all-round impact batting fireworks and sharp captaincy—sealed the victory. This award underscores his clutch performances on the world stage. At 38, he's still the X-factor India needs.
Captaincy Wins: Rohit vs. Others
Rohit alone has 4 Man of the Match awards in his last 24 ICC games. In contrast, all other captains combined have just 3 across 202 matches. This gap highlights his outsized influence on match outcomes. Experience like his builds champions, not just contenders.
Defying Age
At 38, Rohit defies retirement norms with peak fitness and passion. He trains relentlessly, inspiring younger teammates like Gill. His dedication ensures he's not just playing he's evolving the game. Dropping him now ignores the fire still burning bright.
Unreal Records
Highest Win % as a Captain in INTL (min 100 matches)
72.5 - Rohit Sharma
67.9- Ricky Ponting
67.8 - Asghar Afghan
66.3 - Steve Waugh
66.0 - Hansie Cronje
63.4 - Virat Kohli
Highest Win % as a Captain in ICC (Min 20 matches)
87.1 - Rohit Sharma
78.4 -Ricky Ponting
75.0 -Aaron Finch
72.7 - Sourav Ganguly
70.7 - MS Dhoni
67.9 - M Jayawardene
Highest Win % as a Captain in ODI (min 50 matches)
77.71 - Clive Lloyd
77.27 - Rohit Sharma
76.14 - Ricky Ponting
73.70 - Hansie Cronje
70.43 - Virat Kohli
70.42 - Michael Clarke
UNTESTED GILL
Shubman Gill's youth is promising, but unproven in ICC captaincy fires while Rohit is a proven leader.
India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Trending Photos