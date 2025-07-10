Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Surya Hand India 'This' 26-Year-Old Unwanted World Record
India has lost 13 tosses in a row across formats - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. The streak stretches back to January 28, 2025.
India’s Toss Woes Hit A New Low
India has lost the toss in all three Tests on the current England tour. With the latest loss at Lord’s, they now hold an unwanted world record. Shubman Gill’s misfortune at the toss sealed the 13th straight loss. This run is now the longest in international cricket history. Let's Take a Look At The List
A Record No One Wanted
India has lost 13 tosses in a row across formats - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. The streak stretches back to January 28, 2025. Their last win came under Suryakumar Yadav in a T20I vs England. They’ve now overtaken the 1999 West Indies side for most toss losses.
India -13 Tosses Lost
From: 31 Jan 2025 – 10 July 2025 Captains: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill India is now the holder of the longest toss-loss streak ever in international cricket.
Shubman Gill’s Toss Troubles
Gill has now lost the toss in all 3 Tests on this England tour. Despite this, he led India to a memorable 336-run win in the second Test. This is his first major assignment as India’s Test captain.
New Zealand - 10 Tosses Lost
From: 16 Feb 1972 - 7 June 1973 Captains: Bevan Congdon, Graham Dowling One of the earliest examples of bad luck at the toss in cricket history.
England - 11 Tosses Lost
From: 17 Dec 2022 – 12 Mar 2023 Captains: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes Even a major Test side like England wasn’t immune to the coin curse.
West Indies - 12 Tosses Lost
From: 2 Feb 1999 - 21 Apr 1999 Captains: Jimmy Adams, Carl Hooper, Brian Lara This record stood for 26 years until India broke it at Lord’s.
Gill To The Rescue
India has turned around matches, now it’s time to turn around the toss luck. Fans will hope Shubman finally calls it right in the remaining matches. For now, they hold a world record they never wanted.
India Still Winning, Despite the Toss
Under Suryakumar, India won the T20 series vs England. Rohit guided India to the ODI series win and the Champions Trophy. Gill, despite the toss setbacks, won at Edgbaston. The coin hasn’t gone their way, but the results often have.
