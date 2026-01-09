Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Return! India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 - Full Schedule, Squads & All Information You Need To Know
India and New Zealand are set to clash in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in January 2026. This series will be the first set of matches for both teams in the new year, providing an early indicator of form and strategies ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Fans can expect high-quality cricket as India hosts the Black Caps across three different venues in India.
Series Dates
1st ODI: Sunday, 11 January 2026
2nd ODI: Wednesday, 14 January 2026
3rd ODI: Sunday, 18 January 2026 The series is strategically scheduled to allow both teams to adapt to conditions in India while providing competitive match practice before the T20 World Cup. Players will have the chance to fine-tune their techniques in the subcontinental conditions, which can be challenging for touring sides.
Match Venues
1st ODI: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
2nd ODI: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
3rd ODI: Holkar Stadium, Indore
Each venue offers unique pitch conditions. Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium is known for its balanced track favoring batsmen and bowlers equally. Rajkot often assists spinners, while Holkar Stadium in Indore has historically produced high-scoring matches. These conditions will test both teams’ adaptability.
India Squad
India’s squad combines experience and youth. Key players include:
Shubman Gill (C) – Young captain aiming to lead India to victory
Rohit Sharma – Senior batter and match-winner
Virat Kohli – Star batsman, in red-hot form
KL Rahul (WK) – Reliable wicketkeeper-batsman
Shreyas Iyer (VC) – Dynamic middle-order batter Other notable players include Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. This squad is well-balanced with a mix of batting depth, pace, spin, and fielding agility.
India vs New Zealand ODI History
Total Matches: 120
India Wins: 62
New Zealand Wins: 50
Tied: 1
No Result: 7 India has historically dominated New Zealand at home, winning 31 matches and losing only 8, with one match ending in no result. This series adds to a long-standing rivalry in the ODI format, where the Men in Blue are considered favorites in home conditions but must remain vigilant against a competitive New Zealand side.
Significance of the Series
While this is a short series, it holds significant importance:
Allows India to fine-tune its ODI combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup
Gives New Zealand crucial practice in subcontinental conditions
Provides young players in both squads a platform to showcase their talent
Offers match practice for senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Devon Conway The outcomes may influence team selection and strategies for upcoming international tournaments, making every game highly competitive.
New Zealand Squad
New Zealand’s touring squad includes a blend of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent:
Michael Bracewell (C) – Captain with leadership experience
Devon Conway – Top-order run scorer
Daryl Mitchell – Middle-order all-rounder
Glenn Phillips – Explosive batter
Will Young – Consistent top-order performer Other squad members: Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (WK), Kule Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Michael Rae. The squad has depth in both batting and bowling and will aim to challenge India on subcontinental pitches.
Where to Watch Live
Fans can catch all the action of the India vs New Zealand ODI series live on:
Star Sports Network (Television Broadcast)
JioHotstar (Streaming on Web & App) Live updates, commentary, and match highlights will also be available on news and sports websites, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action. Social media platforms will provide minute-by-minute coverage, player interviews, and analysis.
Key Players Who Could Make a Difference
India: Virat Kohli (in-form batter), Rohit Sharma (experienced match-winner), Shubman Gill (young captain)
New Zealand: Devon Conway (top-order stability), Michael Bracewell (all-round capabilities), Glenn Phillips (aggressive batting) The performances of these players will likely determine the series outcome. Young talents and experienced stars will compete to make an impact, and every match could feature crucial game-changing moments.
Fans & Atmosphere
The series has already generated massive fan interest. When Virat Kohli arrived in Vadodara ahead of the series, thousands gathered at the airport, reflecting the immense popularity of cricket in India. Stadiums are expected to be buzzing with energy, passionate cheers, and packed crowds. The series is more than just cricket it’s a celebration for fans ahead of the T20 World Cup, featuring iconic players, rising stars, and high-stakes competition.
