Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955847https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/ross-taylor-to-play-for-samoa-meet-7-cricketers-who-switched-national-teams-and-why-2955847
NewsPhotosRoss Taylor To Play For Samoa : MEET 7 Cricketers Who Switched National Teams And Why
photoDetails

Ross Taylor To Play For Samoa : MEET 7 Cricketers Who Switched National Teams And Why

Former New Zealand legend Ross Taylor has officially come out of retirement.He will now represent Samoa in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia-East Asia Pacific Qualifier.

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us

7 Cricketers Who Switched National Teams

1/8
7 Cricketers Who Switched National Teams

Former New Zealand legend Ross Taylor has officially come out of retirement.He will now represent Samoa in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia-East Asia Pacific Qualifier. Here are 7 other cricketers who switched national teams during their careers.

 

Follow Us

Corey Anderson (New Zealand To USA)

2/8
Corey Anderson (New Zealand To USA)

Corey Anderson represented New Zealand in T20 and ODI formats. Later, he opted to play for the USA, seeking better opportunities. This switch allowed him to continue his international cricket journey.

 

Follow Us

David Wiese (South Africa To Namibia)

3/8
David Wiese (South Africa To Namibia)

David Wiese played for South Africa initially in limited-overs cricket.He switched to Namibia, leveraging his Namibian heritage. Wiese extended his career representing Namibia in ODIs and T20Is.

 

Follow Us

Mark Chapman (Hong Kong To New Zealand)

4/8
Mark Chapman (Hong Kong To New Zealand)

Born in Hong Kong, Mark Chapman started his international career there.He later moved and qualified to play for New Zealand. Chapman represents both countries in ODI and T20I cricket.

 

Follow Us

Gary Ballance (England To Zimbabwe)

5/8
Gary Ballance (England To Zimbabwe)

Gary Ballance was born in Zimbabwe and played for England in all formats.After losing his England contract, he reverted to play for Zimbabwe. Ballance continues his career, contributing to Zimbabwe cricket.

 

Follow Us

Eoin Morgan (Ireland To England)

6/8
Eoin Morgan (Ireland To England)

Eoin Morgan began his international career playing for Ireland.Seeking higher competition and career growth, he switched to England. Morgan later captained England, including winning the 2019 World Cup.

 

Follow Us

Roelof van der Merwe (South Africa To Netherlands)

7/8
Roelof van der Merwe (South Africa To Netherlands)

Roelof van der Merwe started with South Africa in limited overs.Thanks to Dutch heritage, he moved to represent the Netherlands. He played ODI and T20I for both nations successfully.

 

Follow Us

Dirk Nannes (Netherlands To Australia)

8/8
Dirk Nannes (Netherlands To Australia)

Dirk Nannes was Dutch-eligible through ancestry and played for the Netherlands first.He later impressed for Australia and earned selection there. Nannes has experience representing both countries in international T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us
ross taylor samoa cricketcricketers who changed national teamsplayers who switched countries in cricketinternational cricketers change teamscricket players with dual nationalityCorey Anderson USA cricketDavid Wiese NamibiaMark Chapman New Zealand Hong KongGary Ballance ZimbabweEoin Morgan Ireland EnglandRoelof van der Merwe NetherlandsDirk Nannes Australia NetherlandsT20 World Cup qualifiers 2025ICC EAP QualifierSamoa cricket teamross taylor comeback 2025New Zealand cricket newsICC player eligibility rulescricketers with multiple countriescricket nationality switchfamous cricket team switchesDual international cricketerstop cricketers who switched countriescricket world cup qualification 2025ICC associate nations playersbest cricketers with country switchcricket players representing two countriescricket nationality eligibilityretired cricketers comeback 2025Cricket comeback storiesT20 World Cup 2026 pathinternational cricket transferscricket play
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Indian cricketers overseas leagues
R Ashwin To Play BBL : Meet 7 Indian Cricketers Who Played In Overseas Leagues After Retirement
camera icon11
title
Pragyan Ojha love story
Happy Birthday Pragyan Ojha: Inside His Heartwarming Hyderabadi Love Story with Karabee Pasupulate
camera icon8
title
SIP
SIP Tips: 5 Things You Must Do For Your To Make Your Portfolio Grow
camera icon9
title
Actresses Trolled Online
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Been Brutally Trolled Online: Body-Shaming, To Age-Shaming - They Faced It All!
camera icon10
title
England ODI 2025
ICC Rankings Shock: England Faces Tough Road to 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualification
NEWS ON ONE CLICK