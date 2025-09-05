Ross Taylor To Play For Samoa : MEET 7 Cricketers Who Switched National Teams And Why
7 Cricketers Who Switched National Teams
Former New Zealand legend Ross Taylor has officially come out of retirement.He will now represent Samoa in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia-East Asia Pacific Qualifier. Here are 7 other cricketers who switched national teams during their careers.
Corey Anderson (New Zealand To USA)
Corey Anderson represented New Zealand in T20 and ODI formats. Later, he opted to play for the USA, seeking better opportunities. This switch allowed him to continue his international cricket journey.
David Wiese (South Africa To Namibia)
David Wiese played for South Africa initially in limited-overs cricket.He switched to Namibia, leveraging his Namibian heritage. Wiese extended his career representing Namibia in ODIs and T20Is.
Mark Chapman (Hong Kong To New Zealand)
Born in Hong Kong, Mark Chapman started his international career there.He later moved and qualified to play for New Zealand. Chapman represents both countries in ODI and T20I cricket.
Gary Ballance (England To Zimbabwe)
Gary Ballance was born in Zimbabwe and played for England in all formats.After losing his England contract, he reverted to play for Zimbabwe. Ballance continues his career, contributing to Zimbabwe cricket.
Eoin Morgan (Ireland To England)
Eoin Morgan began his international career playing for Ireland.Seeking higher competition and career growth, he switched to England. Morgan later captained England, including winning the 2019 World Cup.
Roelof van der Merwe (South Africa To Netherlands)
Roelof van der Merwe started with South Africa in limited overs.Thanks to Dutch heritage, he moved to represent the Netherlands. He played ODI and T20I for both nations successfully.
Dirk Nannes (Netherlands To Australia)
Dirk Nannes was Dutch-eligible through ancestry and played for the Netherlands first.He later impressed for Australia and earned selection there. Nannes has experience representing both countries in international T20 cricket.
