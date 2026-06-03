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NewsPhotosRs 37 cr purse, CSK revamp: 5 Players MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings may release after missing out on IPL 2026 playoffs spot - In pics
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Rs 37 cr purse, CSK revamp: 5 Players MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings may release after missing out on IPL 2026 playoffs spot - In pics

After a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, Chennai Super Kings face some big decisions ahead of the next auction. Here are the players who could be at risk as CSK look to rebuild and return to title contention in IPL 2027.

Updated:Jun 03, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
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CSK's IPL 2026 Report Card

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CSK's IPL 2026 Report Card

CSK endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing 7th with 12 points from 14 matches (6 wins, 8 losses). Their playoff hopes ended after a heavy defeat to Gujarat Titans, exposing several squad weaknesses ahead of the next auction.

Here are 5 likely releases for them ahead of IPL 2027 -

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Nathan Ellis

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Nathan Ellis

Role: Fast Bowler | Price: Rs 2 Cr

Ellis' season was cut short by injury and he was replaced mid-season. Having played very little for CSK across two years, the franchise may release him and invest in a more reliable overseas pacer.

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Spencer Johnson

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Spencer Johnson

Role: Left-arm Fast Bowler | Status: Injury Replacement

Johnson joined as Ellis' replacement but arrived late due to his own injury issues. With a modest IPL record and fitness concerns, CSK are unlikely to retain him.

He played 3 games and got 2 wickets.

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Rahul Chahar

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Rahul Chahar

Role: Leg Spinner

Brought in to strengthen CSK's spin attack, Chahar struggled for opportunities and failed to establish himself in the playing XI. A release looks likely as CSK seek fresh spin options. CSK got him in auctions for Rs 5.20 cr.

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Karthik Sharma

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Karthik Sharma

Role: Wicketkeeper Batter | Price: Rs14.20 Cr

One of the most expensive uncapped buys in IPL history, Sharma remains a long-term prospect. CSK could release and attempt to buy him back at a lower price in the next auction.

He had a decent debut season scoring 295 runs in 11 games with 2 half-centuries to his name.

 

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Prashant Veer

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Prashant Veer

Role: Spin All-Rounder | Price: Rs 14.20 Cr

Veer arrived with huge hype but spent IPL 2026 in a developmental role. CSK may use the same release-and-rebuy strategy to reduce his cost while retaining his potential.

He played 6 games in IPL 2026 and made just 90 runs and went wicketless with the bowl.

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The Road Ahead

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The Road Ahead

CSK's 2026 season highlighted issues with overseas pace, spin depth and auction spending. Releasing Ellis, Johnson, Chahar, Sharma and Veer could free significant funds and help the franchise rebuild for a stronger IPL 2027 campaign.

 

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CSK IPL 2027 releasesChennai Super Kings releasesCSK squad changesIPL 2027 auctionChennai Super Kings news
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