S Sreesanth, Navjot Siddhu To Great Khali : 8 Sports Icon That Graced Salman Khan's Show 'BIGG BOSS'
Bigg Boss Season 19 kicks off from August 24, 2025! Here are 8 unforgettable sports stars who have brought their energy and spirit to Salman Khan’s iconic reality show.
Bigg Boss Sports Icon
S. Sreesanth
Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth was a fierce competitor and emerged as the runner-up in Season 12. His dynamic personality made him one of the most memorable contestants.
Vinod Kambli
Former Indian batting sensation Vinod Kambli entered Bigg Boss Season 3, bringing his outspoken nature and cricketing charisma to the house, winning many fans.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Ex-cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu participated in Season 6. His wit and candid remarks added a unique flavor to the show.
Salil Ankola
Salil Ankola, another former Indian cricketer, was part of the very first season of Bigg Boss. His presence helped set early standards for sports personalities on the show.
The Great Khali
The towering wrestler The Great Khali was the runner-up in Season 4. His imposing stature and gentle personality made him a fan favorite.
Sangram Singh
Professional wrestler Sangram Singh reached the finals in Season 7. Known for his strength and positive spirit, he left a lasting impression.
Vindu Dara Singh
Wrestler and actor Vindu Dara Singh won Season 3 of Bigg Boss. His calm but competitive nature helped him clinch the title.
Andrew Symonds
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds also graced the Bigg Boss house, adding international star power and cricketing flair to the show. He participated in Bigg Boss Season 5 in 2011
