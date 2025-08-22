Advertisement
NewsPhotosS Sreesanth, Navjot Siddhu To Great Khali : 8 Sports Icon That Graced Salman Khan's Show 'BIGG BOSS'
S Sreesanth, Navjot Siddhu To Great Khali : 8 Sports Icon That Graced Salman Khan's Show 'BIGG BOSS'

Bigg Boss Season 19 kicks off from August 24, 2025! Here are 8 unforgettable sports stars who have brought their energy and spirit to Salman Khan’s iconic reality show.

Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Bigg Boss Sports Icon

Bigg Boss Sports Icon

S. Sreesanth

S. Sreesanth

Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth was a fierce competitor and emerged as the runner-up in Season 12. His dynamic personality made him one of the most memorable contestants.

 

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli

Former Indian batting sensation Vinod Kambli entered Bigg Boss Season 3, bringing his outspoken nature and cricketing charisma to the house, winning many fans.

 

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ex-cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu participated in Season 6. His wit and candid remarks added a unique flavor to the show.

 

Salil Ankola

Salil Ankola

Salil Ankola, another former Indian cricketer, was part of the very first season of Bigg Boss. His presence helped set early standards for sports personalities on the show.

 

The Great Khali

The Great Khali

The towering wrestler The Great Khali was the runner-up in Season 4. His imposing stature and gentle personality made him a fan favorite.

 

Sangram Singh

Sangram Singh

Professional wrestler Sangram Singh reached the finals in Season 7. Known for his strength and positive spirit, he left a lasting impression.

 

Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh

Wrestler and actor Vindu Dara Singh won Season 3 of Bigg Boss. His calm but competitive nature helped him clinch the title.

 

Andrew Symonds

Andrew Symonds

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds also graced the Bigg Boss house, adding international star power and cricketing flair to the show. He participated in Bigg Boss Season 5 in 2011

 

